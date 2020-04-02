The blowout fight between Kim and Kourtney on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" last week was just the catalyst to a whole sea storm of changes, as evidenced by the ongoing fallout that's taken over the news media and the show.

Fans have already basically gotten confirmation from both Kim and Kourtney that the eldest sister of the sprawling Kardashian family is ready to take a break from filming, but on Thursday's new episode, they finally got to see how those decisions took shape, and just how much lingering resentment and bitterness and communication was beginning to tear the tight-knit sisters apart.

It wasn't just Kim and Kourtney either, as Khloé was feeling the brunt of Kourtney's anger and frustration, too. And when Kourtney finally sat down and apologized to Kim for how she handled herself in that fight, Khloé was feeling like maybe she deserved an apology, too.

"You cut me off when I'm sharing my feelings and that makes me angrier and more frustrated," Khloé told her big sister. "It's not fair that you get what you want and other people can't get a sincere apology out of you."

Unfortunately, Kourtney cut her off again, getting ugly even as she began crying. "You're just such a bitch, though," she told her sister, before ultimately storming off in tears.

Kourtney was coming back from a trip with Kim where the two had talked through their differences, with Kourtney expressing how unhappy and stressful she'd become over filming for their reality series. Having both Kim and Khloé hounding her about it was only making her more agitated, and ultimately she lost it.

And yet, despite their efforts to put it behind them and maybe try and enjoy their trip, Kourtney found herself getting stressed and anxious all over again because of the constant paparazzi attention. It turns out it's more than just filming that she's kind of over.

"I don't know why I'm so miserable here," she said finally. "I don't like being a celebrity." She went so far as to declare that she believes she's done living her life in public, and ready for a more "low-key" private life with just her and her family.

Brother Rob has been enjoying a quiet life away from the cameras for years -- after a more prominent part in earlier seasons -- so it's certainly possible. And it's a decision Kourtney certainly has the right to make.

Kim recently expressed that they were all supportive of Kourtney doing what she needed to do for her family and her mental health. Her problem was that rather than just come out and say it and make that call, Kourtney allowed herself to be irritable and difficult to work with, which impacted not only the show but her relationships with her family.

After processing her own outbursts and what she was feeling, Kourtney was finally ready to say her piece. "I've decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow," she explained, which echoed the rumors that had been swirling for months.

More recent conversations and interviews have suggested that Kourtney is completely done with her involved on "KUWTK," but it might be more a matter of her being extremely selective as to when she will participate in family events on camera. And maybe, for everyone's sake, it wouldn't be a bad idea for her to step away altogether for awhile.

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has kind of made that status quo for everyone, as self-isolation and separation have become the norm across the nation.

Kim recently revealed that the stay-at-home orders had come down just as they were heading into filming the season finale of the current season, which means that episode will feature the various members of the family sequestered in their respective homes starting to figure out how life was going to be for awhile.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on E!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram