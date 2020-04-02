"I feel like what Artem and I have gone through this past year are what a lot of couples would go through over like three or four years," Nikki tells TooFab.
Nikki Bella is opening up about her whirlwind romance with Artem Chigvintsev.
In a recent interview with TooFab, the former WWE star, 36, gushed about her fiancé and baby daddy to be, getting candid about how they "fell in love so fast."
As Artem, 37, joins the cast of "Total Bellas" this season, Nikki said she's "excited" for people to go deep inside their relationship, witness "the ups and downs," and how they work as a couple despite their very different upbringings.
Nikki and Artem, who were paired on Season 25 of "DWTS" back in 2017, had only been dating for a little over a year before they announced their engagement -- and a few weeks later Nikki and her sister Brie Bella revealed they were both pregnant.
"Artem had been part of 'Dancing with the Stars' for so long and they have incredible fan base, incredible viewers, but they really only get to know the pro dancers so much cause it's always about the celebrity they're dancing with," Nikki told TooFab. "So I think it's gonna be really exciting for people this season to really get to know Artem, to really see how different we are. I mean he was raised in Russia like in a small town. Like we couldn't have been raised more different, look at life more different but then yet are so compatible."
"I feel like what Artem and I have gone through this past year are what a lot of couples would go through over like three or four years," she continued. "Just even from job loss and the stress and anxiety that brings into any relationship and just so much, so many things but also crazy, heavy, romantic and passionate."
Hope this message brings you hope, bravery, a smile and fills you up with love. I know yesterday I deleted a message that brought you all such smiles. I’ll explain why another time. It’s a good story (even funny.) So I hope this does the same. This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas They say love conquers all...and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or atleast we don’t think it is. When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted. Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift. And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!) I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one. You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you. I’m so glad I took the chance on you Artem & that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between. “Life is a dance, we learn as we go.” I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love.❤️I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance. Don’t give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long.Luv u all!❤
According to the former WWE star, the cameras were rolling "a lot" as their romance grew and teased that we'll see it all go down on-screen.
"In most situations, like your first year together, it's just like incredible when it's mainly dating and Artem and I, we just fell in love so fast," she said. "And then when we got engaged for me I was like, 'Yay.' And then you come home and kind of come off the ramp. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you think this was really quick? I don't know. [I was] kind of freaking out."
"And then I found out I was pregnant and it's just -- it was a lot," she recalled. "You'll see that this season and you'll see the ups and downs."
When asked what she's learned about herself from her relationship with Artem, Nikki said, "For me it's definitely, it's compromise. I feel like, you know, I've kind of realized over time that I do have high standards."
The E! star said always having Brie around has been both a "pro and a con" when it comes to her relationships.
"I realized things that when [a boyfriend] starts to not make me happy, I maybe don't fight as hard as I should, but I realize that I'm okay. Like I don't always need to have a man around. And I've kind of realized that about myself," she explained, adding that she has a "high standard of expectation" from having a high-work ethnic. "But at the same time I like to be spontaneous and romantic and I love love and I want to be adventurous.
"And so I've really learned like that I need a compromise more," Nikki continued. "I have to sacrifice who I am and like I want to live, but I have to understand who people are and not try to change them. And Artem has really shown me that. And I think him being Russian and just like opening up my eyes to --we're just raised really differently and we look at life really differently and accepting that has had me look back at all my past relationships [and] accepting someone for who they are."
"I think I live on this constant wild love roller coaster ride," she concluded, joking, "Hopefully, maybe one day like, you know, my love just goes straight... like a train ride."
Season 5 of "Total Bellas" premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on E!
