"The Real Housewives of New York" are back and so, it seems, is the nasty feud between costars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

The two have been at odds ever since Dorinda said Tins and boyfriend (now fiancé) Scott Kluth had some sort of "arrangement" where he supported her financially. Medley also believed Mortimer often lied about the status of their relationship status for some reason.

Before the new season began filming, Tinsley apparently texted Dorinda to stop making up "conspiracy theories" about her on the show, something Medley revealed in the premiere. "I told her I tell it like I see it," said Dorinda, who also explained that she doesn't think anyone knows the real Tinsley.

With Dorinda holding a big party for all the women, Tins was "anxious" to see her face to face. Once at the party, Mortimer told Medley she would love to have a conversation with her about their issues at another time, when they could really speak one-on-one. Dorinda, however, was ready to get into it then and there.

It didn't go well.

"I got that text from you about the conspiracy theories. It's not conspiracy theories ... we can't always be guessing, dragging, trying to pull out information," Dorinda told her, asking Tinsley to be more "transparent" about Scott and in general.

"I tell the truth, you just don't want to listen to my version of the truth," Tinsley shot back. "You're calling me a liar."

"I didn't say that. Don't put words in my mouth," Dorinda replied. "Don't think you're tricky, because you ain't gonna be tricky with me. I will win every time!"

Mocking Dorinda, Tinsley said she was acting "so tough," before saying she was tough too. "Not really," said Dorinda. "I don't give a shit what you think then about that," Tins hit back, before Dorinda asked, "Is this you being a big tough person? Because it's failing."

It only escalated from there, until Dorinda finally shouted, "Are we finished? I'm done." With a mocking tone, she then added, "Thank you so much, you look beautiful, your lashes are so great."

"Great, thank you Dorinda," Tinsley said, meeting her tone, "You are a sweet woman. Nice."

The two separated, before Dorinda started venting to the other women about the conversation. Tinsley quickly joined them and the two once again started going at it, this time in front of everyone.

Dorinda called Tinsley "fake," mocked her "dolly voice" and told Mortimer "You don't know shit, shut your mouth" when her costar called her "mean." She then got out of her seat and shouted, "Kindergarten starts, you're gonna be late for the bus" while getting in Tinsley's face.

"Why are you acting like this?! You're acting like crazy," exclaimed newcomer Leah McSweeney, getting her first taste of how quickly fights blow up on this show.

"You bore me," Dorinda said, before Tinsley made a comment about her shoes. "The difference honey, is that I bought them," Medley clapped back, "I never laid on my back for them!"

As Dorinda walked away, Tins called her a "jealous bitch" and the episode ended. Not a bad way to kick off a season, right?

"Real Housewives of New York" airs Thursdays on Bravo.