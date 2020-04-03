Dr. Ish knows a thing or two about relationships and is lending his expertise to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hip Edition" host, a renowned psychiatrist, spoke with TooFab to give guidance to couples and single folk who are navigating being locked down at home while quarantined.

To begin, he suggested couples who are "already in trouble" need to address the issues they are having.

"Address the pink elephant in the room," he told TooFab. "There's a big pink elephant -- we're in trouble, neither one of us are looking forward to [isolation], how do we get through it."

"Most couples don't get into trouble because they don't resolve issues well, they get in trouble because they never acknowledge their issues," he continued. "All they gotta do is go, 'Listen, here I am. I see a humongous pink elephant sitting over here, you see that elephant? I don't know how to get it out of here.' And then you go from there. It's like, 'Ok, at least we both acknowledged where we are, and let's see how we can do this thing.'"

As for couples in long distance relationships who don't know the next time they will be able to see each other because of the lockdown, Dr. Ish said to start with a "check up from the neck up."

"Now is the time to let it do what it do, which is keep us connected," he explained, noting to use technology such as FaceTime to keep in touch. "Whatever it is you use, you rely on that. Not just once a day. Do it two, three times a day cause you really wanna check in and see how folks are doing."

Today's technology can help anyone -- not just long-distance couples -- get through these stressful times, according to Dr. Ish.

"Going through something huge like this, like a personal tragedy, or you're feeling depressed or anxious, the thing that makes it feel like suffering is because you're doing it alone. And so with the tech, it helps you understand, 'Hey I'm not not alone.'"

And the online technology really comes in handy for those that are single and still looking to mingle.

"I recommend virtual dates. And you're gonna do it just like you're having a regular date," he explained. "You're gonna get all dolled up in your Sunday best, right? I recommend, a nice glass of whatever you prefer to drink. And you sit down, and again, first thing -- acknowledge the elephant in the room. 'Hey, ya know what, this is really awkward for us to have a first date over Skype, but I'm gonna sip my rose, we're gonna get through this the best we can.' And just go from there -- just do the human thing."

Although Dr. Ish said he didn't know the current living arrangement of the couples from "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition," TooFab asked him how he thought they would fare during quarantining, and he gave quite the hilarious guesses.

"For Joseline, the Puerto Rican Princess, she's just -- at any given moment, she's just gonna go off about anything," Dr. Ish began with a laugh. "So Ballistic is probably, really just like, managing the situation -- minute to minute."

Adjua and Styles P, who have been together for 24 years, would do well, according to Dr. Ish, because "they have an elegance and a grace about the way they deal with each other even when somebody is getting a little short or a little out of line."

"CeeLo's one of those rare people where you point out to him the things he's doing wrong, he doesn't take it personal. He immediately processes it," he explained, noting Ceelo and Shani would make it through successfully.

Pointing to technology again, Dr. Ish said Chef Stew and Michel'le would probably use FaceTime since they are in a long distance relationship.

But for the youngest couple in the house who couldn't seem to see eye to eye on anything?

"Bianca and Chozus? NO. They just -- just don't be in the same zip code. We don't want any of that," he quipped.

WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

