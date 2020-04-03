Kyle Richards Says She 'Hid' from Lisa Vanderpump During Recent Run-In

Kyle Richards gave an update on her latest run in with former BFF Lisa Vanderpump and it appears things still haven't warmed up since their fallout in Season 9 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

If you'll recall, Lisa's husband kicked Kyle out of their house after she accused Lisa of leaking stories to the press during the whole Puppygate shenanigans, which ultimately ended with Lisa leaving the show.

While filming from her home for the latest episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Kyle revealed she has since seen the restaurant mogul a total of three times, none of which resulted in any form of reconciliation, according to the former actress.

"I've bumped into her twice at Neiman Marcus," the 51-year-old told host Andy Cohen. "The second time I saw her, she didn't see me, and I sort of, like, hid, to be honest. But this last time I saw her at a restaurant, and I was passing her table and they sat us right next to each other and I said to the hostess, "Really? REALLY?"

But there was no turning back, so Kyle made the best of the situation.

"I said hello, and, to be honest, she was just short and then Ken came up after and I stood up and gave him a hug and he said, 'Why are you giving me a hug? I kicked you out of our home,' and I said, 'I can still give you a hug, Ken."

"Because I do care about them," she added with a smile. "But that was the last time I saw them. I haven't seen them since or heard from them."

Andy wasn't done with Kyle's dirt just yet, however, as he put her in the hot seat by asking her to pick who she misses more when presented with a pair of former RHOBH stars.

The first grouping included Camille Grammar and Brandi Glanville, and Kyle chose the latter... for "today." She began to explain that "Camille has said some things recently..." before being cut herself off to play the next round.

Between Adrienne Maloof and Taylor Armstrong, she chose Adrienne as the person she misses more, and threw Adrienne's ex husband Paul Nassif into the loop instead of Ken Todd.

Surprisingly, a tie was called between Eileen Davidson and Yolanda Hadid. "Eileen's really fun and funny, and I was just texting with Yolanda, so... ya know, they're both great"

"I mean, that's really messed up, Andy" Kyle said with a laugh when presented with her own sister, Kim, and her BFF Faye Resnick.

"Well, I don't miss the fighting with my sister, and, fortunately, Kim and Faye both showed up this season, but I guess I will say Kim cause she always makes for a good TV show."

