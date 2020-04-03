Man Exposes Himself To 8th Grade Students After Hacking Zoom Class

A man exposed himself to a group of middle school students after he hacked into their online course, according to school officials.

On Wednesday, a letter from Wolf Lake Middle School was sent to the parents of the eighth graders who were affected after a man gained unauthorized access to the Zoom virtual instructional session and exposed himself.

The Apopka Police Department confirmed receiving a report related to the incident and were actively investigating, per WKMG. No arrests have been made.

Alexis Neely told the outlet her 14-year-old son was online for the math course when the exposure occurred.

"He said that was a really weird class and disgusting," said Neely.

"He told me that when they were in class, all of a sudden, a man came on the screen who was naked and had exposed himself to all the kids," she continued. "He said he didn't want to talk about it because he just didn’t want to relive the memories or the images," she said.

The letter reportedly advised teachers to use the "waiting room" function on the Zoom software, which allows the host to control when a user attempts to participate.

Many schools across the country have moved to online classes as a way to continue teaching their students while being locked down due to the coronavirus quarantines.

However, Orange County Public School officials said Zoom was not approved as an online teaching tool.

"Zoom is not a district supported application and the district has strongly encouraged teachers to use district supported applications such as Big Blue Button and Canvas for their video conferencing needs," an Orange County spokesperson said in a statement.

Neely told WKMG that she hopes alternative software is safer for the children.

"Fingers crossed that the other stuff they're using will be a lot better."

