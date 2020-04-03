Though twins Nikki and Brie Bella seem to do pretty much everything together -- including unintentionally being pregnant at the same time -- they have very different plans on revealing the gender of their babies.

The "Total Bellas" stars, 36, opened up to TooFab about how and when they will be announcing whether they are having boys or girls.

While Nikki and Brie are due only a week and a half apart, Nikki revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev already know the sex of their baby, but Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, plan to wait until the delivery room to find out.

"So Bryan and I want a surprise so we won't find out until the baby's born," said Brie, who shares two-year-old daughter Birdie with Bryan. "I will tell you it's been really hard because with Birdie I wanted to know everything, like I could use every single detail and I think, 'cause this is my second, I'm a little more laid back, but I also feel like just don't have a lot of surprises anymore in life. We know everything in the palm of our hand every second."

"So I just can't wait to be in the delivery room and whether I push it out, or it gets pulled out of my stomach, I just can't wait to hear like, 'It's a boy!' or 'It's a girl!'" she added. "So I'm excited for that moment."

As for Nikki, although she admitted that she already knows the gender of her baby, she and Artem plan to make everyone wait until June during the "Total Bellas" Season 5 finale. Nikki said they came to this decision after experiencing how "fun" the anticipation was during their gender reveal party, which viewers will also get to see go down on the show.

"Because of social media, television doesn't really give any more surprises like we used to have," she explained, echoing Brie's thoughts. "And that was always something very special for the viewers. And because we had to wait so long to find out because we wanted to film it and there was such anticipation."

"It was so fun for us [so we thought it'd be] so fun for the viewers to have this buildup all season. So season finale in June, everyone will finally know what Artem and I are having. I can't wait!" Nikki continued, adding her gender reveal party had a "really fun" theme, which she said "of course" included hiring some Latin dancers. "It reminded me a lot of when Artem and I danced 'Coco' on 'Dancing with the Stars.' So I tried to go in all with these cute touches for when our child looks back one day."

Meanwhile, both sisters also spoke to TooFab about being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. The BirdieBee founders, who live next door to one another in Phoenix, said they took the virus seriously from the beginning.

"Nicole and I are so lucky that we're next door neighbors and how we have zero property line, we're like literally next door," Brie said. "We're just together so much. So when the virus first broke out, Nicole and I were definitely one of the ones who kind of were just like, 'We got to take this seriously because we're pregnant' even though there was still a lot of uncertainty about it."

Though the two have been on lockdown for about a month now, they have made the best of it by having dinner at each other's houses, getting dressed up just for fun, drinking coffee every morning together and going on walks, while social distancing of course.

Ultimately, Nikki and Brie said they are trying to see the positive outlook on the situation.

"This is a time in our lives where, you know, I think our grandparents got to experience it when men were drafted to war and there's just such a sudden change of everyone's living," Brie explained. "It's like, okay, there's a sudden change right now. Like what are the positives? Spending time with family and just trying to figure out life."

"Total Bellas" airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

