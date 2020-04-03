Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse on Earth.

The internet is still trying to figure out what the hell this is -- and many are convinced it's Spider-Man's nemesis Venom.

On Thursday, Twitter user @sunnyarkade posted a clip of a seething black mass perched on a rock, which bore an uncanny resemblance to Marvel's alien symbiote villain.

In the the creepy 14-second video, a group of men can be heard huddled around the lifeform, apparently trying to figure out what exactly they were looking at.

One even sticks a knife in it a number of times to drag it apart... and it simply slithers back together unperturbed.

Anybody know what this is? pic.twitter.com/B2dQLTm4td — non essential (@sunnyarkade) April 2, 2020

While Venom was the most obvious guess, there were many more besides, from Princess Mononoke's demon boar god Nago, to Nutella-covered spaghetti, and everything in between.

One of the most popular guesses was, of course, COVID-19.

Although the lifeform looked like it may have been a group of worms massing on something - it may have been just one.

Some speculated it was Lineus longissimus, AKA the Bootlace Worm, a highly toxic worm that can stretch to up to 180ft long. When handled it secrets a thick pungent mucus that smells like sewage as a defense mechanism, which can kill cockroaches and crabs.

Others speculated the whole thing was a PR stunt by Sony as a (very) viral promotion for the (hopefully) upcoming Venom sequel, once again starring Tom Hardy as the anti-hero.

As of now, the film is still scheduled for its October 2 release, with fans clinging to hope Halloween will not also get swept along in the coronavirus push back of cinema release dates

Nah man...this is the ish that was in Creepshow 2- The Raft pic.twitter.com/SfGpx3Ka6F — Stand With Mashpee 💜💜💜 (@Cavi712) April 3, 2020

the shit billie eyelash uses in her music videos — valeska (@iatemuggles) April 3, 2020

Somebody said it's COVID-19 😅 — non essential (@sunnyarkade) April 3, 2020

