Kylie Jenner says she's wants to have seven kids, but she's not ready to give Stormi a sibling just yet.

While participating in an Instagram Live with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou to raise money for DoorDash's #DoYourPart challenge, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star opened up about having more children in the future.

"I don't want another baby right now. I want seven kids down the line, but not right now," said Kylie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder said she's "not ready" to be pregnant again after it was really challenging for her the first time around.

"Pregnancy is just not a joke," Kylie told Stassie. "It's a serious thing and it's hard. I'm not ready for that just yet."

The DoorDash #DoYourPart challenge, in partnership with Feeding America, helps bring meals to families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie also spoke about how she's kept Stormi busy as they quarantine at home.

"I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything," she said in the Instagram Live. "She's been outside every day. I'm trying to keep her entertained."

"As a kid, she has no idea what's going on in life. It's amazing," Kylie added.

The reality star previously spoke about her plans to expand her family back in January.

While participating in fan Q&A as she did her sister Kim Kardashian's makeup, the two answered a fan question: "How Kim manages being a mom of four and her work life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four kids?"

"I see myself for sure having four kids, I just don't know when," Kylie said and then added, "I don't have a timeline to this and I don't know if I'm going to have four kids tomorrow or if I'm going to have four kids in seven years."

As fans know, the Kar-Jenner clan has a lot of babies. Kim already has four kids -- North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months -- who she shares with husband Kanye West. While Kylie's sister Kourtney has three kids -- Penelope, 7, Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, -- Khloe, like Kylie, has only one child, 1-year-old daughter True.

Since momager, Kris Jenner has a total of six kids, it appears that Kylie wants to follow in her mom's footsteps.

