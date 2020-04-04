Louis C.K. unveiled a new comedy special on Saturday to bring some levity to these dark coronavirus pandemic times, according to the comic who has been out of the spotlight since five women accused him of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement.

And he's only charging $7.99.

In a statement released on his website, the 52-year-old comedian let his fans know he hopes the program, titled "Sincerely Louis C.K.," will be a coping mechanism, as the world has been turned upside down with the spread of the disease that has already killed over 60,000 people.

"I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world," began the father-of-two. "One kind needs to laugh when things get sh--ty. In fact, the sh--tier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face."

"The other kind of people feel that it's important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious and painful things the respect and the silence due to them."

At the end of the lengthy message, he wrote, "Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help. For those of you that can't laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this sh--ty sh--ty time."

The comedy flick is his first since a Netflix stand-up special released in 2017, the same year a New York Times article was published in which sexual harassment claims were brought forth against the actor. The accounts by the five women were similar, claiming Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them.

At the time, Louis C.K. issued a statement that read, "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them... I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

In January of 2019, however, he went back to talking, as he performed stand-up in San Jose and cracked the joke, "I like to jerk off, and I don't like being alone," per The Daily Beast.

And he references the allegations at the top of the new special, according to Newsweek.

"Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?" he asks the audience. "Wait until they see those pictures of me in black-face."

More attempts at humor reportedly ensued, as he addressed the accusations more directly at the end of the set.

"If you ever ask somebody, 'May I j--k off in front of you,' and they say, 'Yes,' just say, 'Are you sure?' that's the first part," Louis C.K. says. "And then, if they say, 'Yes,' just don't f--king do it."