Pink has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered.

On Friday, the "So What" singer announced she would be donating $1 million to healthcare workers after being sick with the coronavirus, which has infected over 1.1 million people worldwide.

Sharing a photo with her son Jameson, Pink said the two were tested for the virus after showing symptoms. Fortunately, following a two-week quarantine, both were tested again and their results were negative.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," Pink recalled in the caption. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

The three-time Grammy winner went on to call out the federal government for lack of testing, while also urging people to take the pandemic seriously.

"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Pink then spoke about her two $500,000 donations to healthcare workers, including one in which she pledged in tribute her late mother.

"In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she said. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund."

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones," Pink concluded. "You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️"

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has more than 1.1 million confirmed cases and killed more than 62,000 as of April 4.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 200 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 290,600 Americans have contracted the virus and 7,800 have died.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

