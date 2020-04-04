The latest "Shahs of Sunet" episode didn't disappoint in the drama department with a remorseful Reza Farahan breaking down in tears and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi being rushed to the ER for surgery on her reproductive system.

ICYMI, Reza exploded on his former BFF, Mercedes "MJ" Javid, saying, "Your uterus exploded cause you had ten abortions," referring to her difficult childbirth, as he believed she was the mastermind behind salacious rumors about his husband. Around this time, GG discovered she had a miscarriage and was on medication to dissolve the fetus, which was "stuck" in one of her Fallopian tubes.

Friday's installment of the Bravo reality show, brought both dramas together as the gang gathered -- sans MJ -- to support GG and confront Reza about his behavior.

Before the family huddle, GG was seen going to to a reiki session to heal both physically and emotionally after the news of the miscarriage.

While driving home from the appointment, GG said she had to go to the emergency room from extreme pain that was causing her to fold into the fetal position.

She woke up in a hospital bed with her parents by her side. They told her what procedures the doctors had performed.

"They took both my Fallopian tubes out. I can never get pregnant the natural way," she said in the confessional.

"Getting pregnant too many times on accident, to not ever be able to accidentally get pregnant again... this is my karma I deserve for the life I led for so many years."

She did, however, appear hopeful, as she explained later how she has dealt with the situation.

"I've come to such a great place in my life, that I know that eventually I'm gonna be ok, so I allow myself to heal and be ok in the moment."

During a car shopping trip with his husband Adam, Reza revealed how upset he was with Mike Shouhed and Nema Vand after he felt like they took MJ's side in the bitter feud.

"I blocked Mike and Nema from my phone, on Twitter, on Instagram, because nothing good has come from them trying to fix things with MJ and I"

But when they all came together -- including Destiney Rose and Sara Jeihooni -- Reza couldn't stop the tears from flowing as he told his side of the story.

"I'm trying to explain to you guys how isolated and alone I felt," he began. "I get irrational when I feel like I'm under attack and I feel hurt. I am an accountable person -- everything that happened, happened. I said those disgusting vile things because I was so hurt."

And Reza even went so far to say he was sorry.

"I could have done it all differently, I did it. I was stupid. I want to apologize to everyone for putting you guys in a position where you had to pick between two people that you guys care about."

"I'm sorry, I didn't meant to," he added.

Meanwhile, MJ and her husband Tommy were dealing with the restraining order Reza put on Tommy after he vandalized Reza' home in retaliation for the things said to MJ.

They met with a lawyer who said the criminal charges brought against him by Reza could potentially land Tommy in jail.

"This is a nine inch nail in our friendship, in our familyship. It is over," explained MJ in a confessional.

Reza was in a different mind set, however, as the episode ends with him admitting he owes MJ an apology.

"It's clear that I have to apologize to MJ and hopefully we can build a new foundation and a new friendship form ground zero and move forward from there."

We'll see how well that goes on the next episode!

Catch "Shahs of Sunet" on Friday via Bravo.

