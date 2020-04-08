Jimmy Fallon's Daughter Loses Her Tooth in the Middle of His Interview with Ciara and Russell Wilson

Jimmy Fallon's daughters are the gifts that keep on giving, and once again on Tuesday life got in the way of him trying to simply do the job of putting together a late-night talk show from his house. As always, though, the interruptions are just too precious!

This time, though, it was a milestone moment for his youngest daughter Winnie as she'd just lost a tooth ... as in the moment went down even as Jimmy was talking with his guests Ciara and Russell Wilson. Russell was talking about the important charitable work that he's involved with, and how his organizations are giving back during the coronavirus pandemic when Winnie suddenly ran into the room.

Jimmy tried to hold her off for a moment until he'd processed what she just said. "Daddy, I lost my tooth," she told him. And just like that, he had to put the interview on pause to address her excitement. But as parents themselves, Ciara and Russell were just as thrilled with the major moment as Jimmy.

Ciara asked Winnie how it happened, and it turns out there was more going on behind the scenes than just a random tooth loss. "Mommy put a string around my tooth and she tried to pull it out and then it worked," Winnie explained simply.

So while Jimmy was talking with his guests about how they're adjusting to life inside, life was going on right outside the room for him and his family.

Calling it the "new normal," Ciara and Russell said they've had to get used to kids interrupting their video meetings and pretty much everything else.

Like many parents across the nation, they've stepped up as teacher's aides (and sometimes teacher) with Russell subbing in as the gym coach and Ciara even teaching her entire family how to dance ... her entire family.

"How are Russell's moves on the dance floor?" Jimmy asked her.

"He's got his nice little-- he's a good pocket dancer," she finally replied.

"Hey, I'm in the pocket, you know what I'm saying?" Russell smiled, though we're not quite sure that's what she was trying to say.

"He's got his nice little groove that he goes to and he does it very well," Ciara said.

Jimmy is actually settling into a nice groove of his own with these "At Home" editions of "The Tonight Show." The barely controlled chaos of him at home with his family has been an absolute delight to watch and given a fresh new energy to his show. Plus, we are all absolutely in love with his daughters Winnie and Franny.

As much as we want the world to go back to the way it was, we could almost enjoy seeing an "At Home" tonight show on a regular basis once things do settle down. Maybe Jimmy could film his Friday shows from home, or at least check back in from time to time.

We're going to miss his girls, his cool slide and playhouse, the amazing "graphics" created by his daughter ... really everything about it.

