John Stamos shared a hilarious video of himself and his "Full House" co-stars making a lighthearted parody of the sitcom's opening for these coronavirus lockdown days.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to post "Full Quarantine," where he (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and the inimitable Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) show how their characters are coping with self-quarantining, as the theme song "Everywhere You Look" plays in the background.

Missing from the cute clip are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner), as well as Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky), who is currently mired in the college admissions cheating scandal.

Starting off the "Full Quaratine" bit is the clip of the red convertible driving across the Golden Gate bridge, as the video cuts to Uncle Jesse attempting to wash his hands when he runs out of soap.

Danny uses sanitizer to clean off a mop and then slap some on his face ala cologne, while Joey catches a piece of pizza while fishing outside.

Hilarity ensues as D.J. plunges the toilet, Stephanie stays in bed and queen Kimmy finds herself fresh out of eggs.

Each shtick ends with the actors smiling into the camera.

Meanwhile, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli await trial for allegedly spending $500,000 in a scheme to get their daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade into USC as part of the school's crew team, even though the girls are not rowers.

They both plead not guilty in connection with the bribery ring in which 50 people were charged.

Check out the entire "Full Quarantine" post above!

