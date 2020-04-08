The revolving door at "The View" strikes again!

While it's nowhere near official, Joy Behar just revealed her plans to retire from the show when her contract is up in 2022. Her announcement comes in a new interview Variety's Ramin Setoodeh did for the paperback edition of his tell-all, "Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of 'The View.'"

"I have a three-year contract," said Behar. "But that doesn't mean I can't leave if I want to, because they can't really do anything to me at this point. I don't see myself staying for more. That's it! I could be wrong. If I'm as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I'll think about."

"But the chances of that happening... you know, time marches on. I'm not a kid," she added.

Behar has been a staple on the show since its debut back in 1997, cohosting for the first 16 seasons. After two years away from the show, she returned in 2015 and has been there ever since.

Currently, she and the rest of her cohosts -- Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin -- have been recording the show from home, amid the coronavirus pandemic.