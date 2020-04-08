Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, remembered her late father by sharing a heartwarming video on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram to post a never-before-seen clip of her surprising Paul for one of his birthdays prior to his tragic death from a car crash in 2013.

"I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx," she captioned the tender moment, which had the "The Fast and the Furious" star revealing his mega-watt smile and infectious laugh.

In the video, Meadow shocks her dad after he opens the door and she jumps out to say, "Hi," which causes Paul to fall back on a bed and clutch his heart in the most adorable way.

"Happy Birthday!" Meadow tells her father.

"You just scared the hell out of me," Paul says with a laugh, as he grabs Meadow for a gigantic hug and they both fall back on the bed. "What are you doing? No way!"

The actor was 40-years-old when he was killed in an accident while a passenger in a car that slammed into a light pole and caught fire in Santa Clarita, California.

The 2005 Porsche Carrera GT was driven by his friend and racing team partner, Roger Rodas, who also died in the crash.

Since her father's death, Meadow has honored him by helping run the Paul Walker Foundation, which recently partnered with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to "provide meals for children during the COVID 19 crisis," according to Meadow's Instagram post.

"Please stay home," she added. "This protects not only you, but everyone around you. We need to lookout for each other during this time. And all times. Lots of love, Meadow."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos