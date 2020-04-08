"Teem Mom OG" producers rushed to Amber Portwood's side during filming on Tuesday night's episode, after she collapsed in a parking lot following an anger management session with ex Gary Shirley.

While the scary moment went down when cameras weren't officially rolling on the reality star, it was captured in the background of a car camera, with audio coming through via her microphone. As she and Gary exited their session, she was seen dropping to the ground as producers said her name, picked her up and carried her into the car. An ambulance was called as the episode ended.

Leading up to her collapse, Portwood was dealing with audio from past fights with Andrew Glennon leaking online following her arrest. The reality star was arrested last July, after her baby daddy contacted cops claiming she hit him with a shoe while he was holding their child. There were reports she also wielded a machete during the incident, for which she was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation.

"You ugly fat f--k, you don't deserve me," she was heard saying in the tapes. "Get out. I'll kill you. I will kill you. You disgusting fat ass, I'm going to blow you out the water."

The show then highlighted Amber's reaction to the audio, as Cheyenne Floyd said they all had no idea any of this happened when they supported her after her domestic violence arrest. "Amber was wrong, we all know Amber was wrong," said Floyd. "She definitely needs to get some help. You can't talk to anybody like that."

Both Cheyenne and ex Cory Wharton felt like Andrew, however, was "poking her" as well, trying to illicit a response.

"Everyone has their faults and I'm not condoning anything that she has done or said, because it's wrong," Maci Bookout said to her husband. "But for future reference, if I ever f--king lose my mind, I hope to god you would call the cops and help me get help. Not recording this stuff, not this. She's so much better than this. The real person, the true person that she is is not this."

Catelynn Baltierra also said everyone involved knows what Amber did was "wrong," but she didn't want to "drop her as a friend because she did something wrong."

Gary then swung by Amber's place to talk to her, expressing some frustration that she didn't want to be around their daughter Leah right now.

"When you're bipolar, when you have anxiety and then you put postpartum depression on top of it, you're not in the right state of mind," she told him. "I just got over [postpartum]. I don't care about everybody, because it doesn't matter what everybody thinks. I can't look at my daughter right now in the face and if you can't understand that, I'm sorry. I got the help already, I'm still going to my psychiatrist."

Shirley told her she needed to have some liability in what was going on, before Amber expressed what happened. It was then he said she needed anger management and called to set up an appointment for later that day.

On the drive over, Amber told her ex, "I'm so emotionally drained, it's like that numbness, it's super intense. Super f--king intense."

An hour later, they emerged from the meeting and that's when she fell to the ground.

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.