Bianca Bonnie Punches Chozus During Insane Fight on Marriage Boot Camp

Well, they certainly went out with a bang for the season finale of "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition."

In a TooFab exclusive preview of Thursday's episode, Bianca Bonnie and Chozus get into a heated argument that ends with a physical altercation after the songstress demands to know what her beau had written down for an answer during a therapy session.

"I was having a panic attack because I just wanted to know what the paper was gonna say," she reveals in a confessional, as the video cuts to Bianca attempting to retrieve the piece of paper from Chozus' pants.

"Look, this girl is already digging in my pockets to get the envelope and I'm like I'm not gonna have this conversation," Chozus explains during his confessional.

Bianca continues to follow him around the kitchen, trying to get the note from him.

"I'm gonna make a scene in here," she threatens, as Chozus violently rips his arm away from her and says, "Get the f--k off me, bro."

After Bianca leaves the kitchen, Joseline Hernandeza asks why they are fighting and Chozus explains that Bianca broke his bracelet.

Bianca isn't done with the confrontation just yet, however, as she comes back into the kitchen with a "not the one" look as Joseline begs her not to start up again.

Bianca gets into Chozus' face and asks him, "What are you getting crazy for? What are you making a scene for in here?"

The other housemates gather as the argument begins to get out of control. Chozus walks away from Bianca, who begins to chase him and that's when the bop in the back of the head occurs.

Chozus loses his temper screaming at her, but Bianca just says, "And?"

Watch the full insane clip above!

And check out how all the drama goes down when the latest episode of WE TV's "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" airs tonight, Thursday, at 9pm ET/PT.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty