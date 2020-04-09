Why Khloe Kardashian Decided to Freeze Her Eggs

After some back and forth with Kris Jenner, her daughter Khloe Kardashian came to the decision to freeze her eggs on Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The topic came up as the two were talking about Khloe's dating life -- or lack thereof -- following her split from Tristan Thompson. According to Khloe, she was "not even thinking about" dating and hadn't been out on one since their breakup. "I'm focused on myself and True," she explained, "Thats just what I do."

As Khloe said she might never date again, Kris said she found the whole situation "sad," telling cameras she wants her daughter to "live her best life and hopes that she'll have another baby one day."

Khloe, however, said she didn't want another kid right now and, when asked by Kris if her eggs were frozen, she explained "I just don't care to." Jenner pushed back, telling Khloe, "You need frozen eggs." Kardashian was undeterred.

Throughout the rest of the episode, the momager tried her best to find her daughter a man, trolling sporting good stores and golf courses for an athletic new partner. That only ticked Khloe off more, with Kardashian eventually pulling her mother aside to tell her to stop.

"I'm not in the mood for this, I've already had this talk with you. I'm not willing or ready to date right now," she said. "I'm not upset in a crazy way. I'm serious, I don't like it, it makes me uncomfortable."

In a confessional, Khloe then revealed she decided to freeze her eggs. "Just one to get you off my back," she joked, adding, "and just because there's no downside to it, why not."

"It makes me so happy, it gives me such a sense of relief," Kris told her, before asking, "Are you gonna make any embryos?" When Khloe reminded her that "you need sperm to do that," Kris added, "I am sure Tristan would be down."

The chat ended with Khloe saying, "I'm not there yet, thank you."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!