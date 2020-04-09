Kris Jenner has one thing and one thing only her mind: sex with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

In a sneak peek at tonight's episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the momager shows up late to a lunch with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, after getting busy on the way over.

"Do I have lipstick all over my face? We were having a little make out session in the car," she told her daughters, eliciting quite the reaction face from both of them. "Is that too much? Is my shirt on right? It's just one of those days."

When asked why Corey didn't join them, as planned, Kris said he had to go back home to catch up on sleep, because they "were up all night."

The sex talk continued as some tiramisu showed up at the table, with Jenner calling it "the dessert of lovers," before moaning over its taste and exclaiming, "I could rub this all over my body." She was later heard saying, "You just gotta get it in when you can," before telling her girls "sex" is not a "dirty word" -- before repeating it out loud at the top of her lungs. "I cannot stop thinking about sex," she added.

In a confessional, Khloe expressed shock over some of her mother's comments. "I love our dynamic with our mom and would not change it for the world," she began. "But does my mom overshare? I mean she's talking about her lipstick being smeared ... some things, zip it!"

Speaking to the camera, Kris defended herself.

"Women go through different stages in life and I'm going through one of those stages where I cannot get enough of my boyfriend," she said in a confessional. "It's a little unfair that I'm dating and having the time of my life and Khloe's not."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!