Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symone and Kiely Williams were virtually reunited on Thursday night, using this time in self-isolation to hash out some drama from their past.

For the uninitiated, The Cheetah Girls began as a late '90s book series of the same name. Starring Raven, Kiely, Adrienne Bailon and Sabrina Carpenter, the books were turned into three films for Disney Channel in the early 2000s, with the girls becoming a real life group.

Raven only appeared in the first two movies and their soundtracks, while the other three appeared in all three films, released two studio albums and went on three world tours.

"I was nervous to talk to you!" said Kiely as she joined Raven on Instagram Live this week. "You don't have to hold onto the pain to hold onto the memory," Symone told her, quoting Janet Jackson.

Noting that Williams was "messy" for airing some of their drama in public recently, Raven explained why she didn't necessarily have a problem with it. "Because of you I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn't get to do if I didn't understand that you know what, you like to shake shit up," she explained.

"I'm a fire starter for sure, I'm an acquired taste," admitted Kiely, before revealing the two had been DMing each other to try and find "middle ground" following their fallout. The first question Williams had for her former costar: Why didn't she do the third movie?

"The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team. Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded,"she explained. "There was someone there, that's when me and [Belinda Peregrín] really started being friends because we felt ostracized. You know, we have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business."

Kiely said she and Sabrina Bryan had been talking about that as well, saying some of that may have sprouted from the fact the other three girls became a group together and "we were like this thing."

"It was just kind of weird. For us, it was like, she's Raven! You didn't abuse your power, whatever that is, but you were, you still are, Raven," Williams continued. "You have one f--king name, that's a thing. I can understand what you're trying to say, I'm a lot, so I get it, especially if I felt my back was against the wall. I would never try to hurt you on purpose."

Raven appreciated the apology, telling her, "I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and delete it."

"It sucks that that's how you felt," added Kiely. "I really wish we could have sat down and talked about it then. It's antithetical to what the Cheetah Girls was about."

With their issues pushed aside, Raven then told Kiely, "You know what's next on the list. I'm not the only one. you gotta talk to Adrienne dude."

Kiely wasn't having it though, claiming Bailon didn't go to her father's funeral or reach out to her with a phone call when he died. "I'm sorry and I'm not trying to be messy but I'm being real with you," she told Raven. "You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me but you can't ever say I didn't ride for Adrienne. You can't say that. I didn't do anything."

Raven tried to calm her down, and said that while it would be "horrible" if what Kiely was saying was true, "stuff happens" and there may still be a way past it. Sharing a personal anecdote, Raven said one of her best friends didn't invite her to their wedding, even though she set up the bride and groom. While it hurt, they still speak to each other, "because the history that we have for each other is so thick, she knows a part of you that no one else knows."

"Your prideful asses need to calm down, take a pill for second and say I'm pissed at you but let's talk about it," she then told Williams. "Just like I said to you. Adrienne's my girl. If only to say, be on one carpet together once. That would be fun for us."

Williams said she could still be professional if they ever wanted to do some kind of reunion event together, though it didn't sound like she'd be reaching out to Bailon anytime soon. "I'm glad we talked," she told Raven, who said she was "cool" with Williams now.

A rep for Bailon wasn't immediately available for comment.

