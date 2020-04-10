James Woods slammed Alyssa Milano after she posted a PSA for people to avoid stockpiling guns during the coronavirus pandemic as a preventative measure for public safety.

"Americans bought over 2 million firearms in March of 2020, over a million more than this time last year," the actress, 47, captioned a Twitter video on Thursday. "We have to keep each other safe by social distancing and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes."

Woods, 72, had a slightly different take on the issue.

"Thank you for the reminder," he wrote while retweeting Milano's post. "When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo!"

Thank you for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo! https://t.co/ZJQBTzhLNz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2020

During her announcement, Milano further explained why she believed hoarding weapons in this unprecedented time could have disastrous effects.

"I'm seeing reports all over the country of Americans responding to the coronavirus outbreak by buying up guns and ammunition, and I know that we are all scared and stressed out during these really uncertain times," she began. "But that is exactly why stockpiling weapons could have dire consequences for our own personal safety and those around us."

"You know, the weapons that people are buying today could end up being used in households, schools,churches, bars, and on our streets in the future," she added.

Yes. We are a two gun household. This isn't new news. I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I also agree with 90% of Americans who want stricter gun laws. And I believe it should be impossible for certain people to get their hands on certain guns. Pretty logical stuff. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/cI1XC3CstM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 12, 2019

It's worth noting, Milano has admitted to having guns in her own home.

"Yes. We are a two gun household. This isn't new news," she tweeted on September, 11 2019. "I believe in the 2nd Amendment. I also agree with 90% of Americans who want stricter gun laws. And I believe it should be impossible for certain people to get their hands on certain guns. Pretty logical stuff."

Meanwhile, Woods had his two-cents to add after Milano recently got into a Twitter spat with Rose McGowan, who called the "Who's the Boss" star a "fraud" for supporting Joe Biden after he was recently accused of sexual assault.

"I've been the target of a totally groundless smear campaign," he replied to McGowan's post on Monday. "Listening to you two hypocrites cackle it out makes me puke."

I’ve been the target of a totally groundless smear campaign. Listening to you two hypocrites cackle it out makes me puke. https://t.co/jVAJn2HLkq — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 7, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Getty/Instagram