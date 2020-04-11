Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber SLAMMED for Talking Privilege Amid Pandemic
View Photos
Instagram
How Celebrities Are Self-Isolating During Coronavirus Lockdown

"i'm sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor."

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are under fire as critics called their recent comments about quarantine "tone-deaf."

In an Instagram Live session on Friday, the global icons were joined by Beiber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, as they dished about how fortunate they were while isolating in their respective California mansions during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Justin asked Kendall how liked her new home, she replied, "Oh my God it's literally my favorite place on the planet. I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

“How blessed are we to be able to like -- a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation,' the pop singer said. "You know, they look at us and obviously, we've worked hard for where we're at, so it's like, you can't feel bad for the things we have."

"I think about it all the time," interjected Kendall.

Justin added, "But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important."

Followers were quick to take to Twitter to show their disapproval.

"Thank god they're 'acknowledging' us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed," wrote one user as another shared, "i'm sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor."

A pop culture arm-chair historian chimed in by posting, "Justin Bieber's career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner's dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber's dad is a Hollywood star. Get the f--k out of here with being 'blessed' and 'working hard.'

Meanwhile, the three friends ended their video chat by discussing how they were spending their time during quarantine, with Kendall revealing she walks her dog and enjoys tie-dying.

"How fun is tie-dying by the way?" Bieber said. "That's so fun."

The superstar trio have yet to respond to the backlash.

Check out more critics sharing their feelings about the IG session below!

#JustinBeiber#KendallJenner#HaileyBaldwin
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber SLAMMED for Talking Privilege Amid Pandemic

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber SLAMMED for Talking Privilege Amid Pandemic
Michelle Money Tears Up As She Says She's Taking a Social Media Break While…

Michelle Money Tears Up As She Says She's Taking a Social Media Break While…
How Khloe Kardashian Plans to Celebrate True's 2nd Birthday on Easter

How Khloe Kardashian Plans to Celebrate True's 2nd Birthday on Easter
Lala on Lockdown, Her New Facebook Show & Those Wild IG Live Sessions
Exclusive Interview

Lala on Lockdown, Her New Facebook Show & Those Wild IG Live Sessions
Tiger King's Star Says Filmmakers 'Made It Feel Like I Was the Sexy One'

Tiger King's Star Says Filmmakers 'Made It Feel Like I Was the Sexy One'