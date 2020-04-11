Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber SLAMMED for Talking Privilege Amid Pandemic

Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber are under fire as critics called their recent comments about quarantine "tone-deaf."

In an Instagram Live session on Friday, the global icons were joined by Beiber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, as they dished about how fortunate they were while isolating in their respective California mansions during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Justin asked Kendall how liked her new home, she replied, "Oh my God it's literally my favorite place on the planet. I worked for so long to get it to the point it's at. I renovated it for like a year."

“How blessed are we to be able to like -- a lot of people obviously in this time have a crappy situation,' the pop singer said. "You know, they look at us and obviously, we've worked hard for where we're at, so it's like, you can't feel bad for the things we have."

justin bieber, hailey, and kendall jenner being out of touch with reality but now there's the sound of a guillotine blade being sharpened pic.twitter.com/DbOH0WJ7h9 — 𝘫𝘢𝘺 𖤐 (@reptlila) April 11, 2020

"I think about it all the time," interjected Kendall.

Justin added, "But I think, just us taking that time to acknowledge that there are people who are really crippling is important."

Followers were quick to take to Twitter to show their disapproval.

"Thank god they're 'acknowledging' us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed," wrote one user as another shared, "i'm sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor."

I cannot take it anymore with celebs and influencers making COVID comments.



Maybe just be a human — you are not an expert. Shut up and bake banana bread and stay home. — Seth Travis (@sethtravis) April 10, 2020

Kendall’s silence when Justin said we worked hard for where we’re at cuz she knows she didn’t and was just born into fame and money LMAO — farm wife (@urratgirl) April 10, 2020

omgg can we please cancel what’s left of justin — Let me B Frank (@briandfrankjr) April 10, 2020

A pop culture arm-chair historian chimed in by posting, "Justin Bieber's career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner's dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber's dad is a Hollywood star. Get the f--k out of here with being 'blessed' and 'working hard.'

Meanwhile, the three friends ended their video chat by discussing how they were spending their time during quarantine, with Kendall revealing she walks her dog and enjoys tie-dying.

"How fun is tie-dying by the way?" Bieber said. "That's so fun."

The superstar trio have yet to respond to the backlash.

Check out more critics sharing their feelings about the IG session below!

That Justin Bieber live could be such a funny skit about tone deaf celebrities — olema (@olemaaa) April 11, 2020

Justin Bieber’s career started because Usher came across him singing on YouTube. Kendall Jenner’s dad is an Olympian. Hailey Bieber’s dad is a Hollywood star. Get the fuck out of here with being “blessed” and “working hard”https://t.co/pZjCRHu8cx — Keith Edwards 🍥 (@keithedwards) April 10, 2020

Thank god they’re “acknowledging” us. SO GRATEFUL. Suddenly my debts are wiped clear and im no longer unemployed — joshua (@joshcharles_21) April 10, 2020

i’m sure all the newly unemployed are grateful to know justin bieber thought about them being poor — donky🌹☭ (@phattdonk) April 6, 2020