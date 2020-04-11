Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
How Khloe Kardashian Plans to Celebrate True's 2nd Birthday on Easter While Isolating
Social distancing won't put a damper on the baby girl's big day, according to the doting mother.

Khloe Kardashian dished on how she is going to make daughter True's second birthday a special event, even while quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

During an Instagram Live session with her Good American co-founder Emma Grede on Friday, the reality star said she is pulling out all the stops for the celebration, which happens to land on a holiday this year.

"She's never had, like, an Easter egg hunt. She's always been too young," Khloe revealed. "So it's Easter Sunday, so I'm going to do fun things that's engaging and different for her. It will be really fun for her."

"We'll dye Easter eggs on Sunday, we'll do things that she's not used to," she added. "I have balloons that I'm blowing up on Saturday myself."

The star went on to explain how she's using the occasion to help support small businesses during this difficult time of isolation.

"So there's this bakery down the street and I ordered a cake from them," she detailed.

Even though some family and friends will not be able to attend because of the social distancing mandates, Khloe said she knows this won't put a damper on the extravagant event, and True will enjoy it nonetheless.

"The beautiful thing about children is they don't know what’s going on," Khloe explained, referring to the current climate.

And as soon as she is able to invite guests into her home, get ready, because she said she will be throwing a Kardashian-level fete.

"I love to throw a good party, but it's going to give me an excuse to throw parties after 'cause it's True’s birthday then it's Kourtney's this month."

True's father, Tristan Thompson, may be in attendance for the soiree, as well, according to E!

"Khloe is taking the quarantine very seriously and is staying home with True," the source said. "There are no play dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly over at Khloe's house and stays in contact with them when he's not."

Looks like True is going to have a birthday fit for a princess.

