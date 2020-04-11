Shahs of Sunset MJ Admits Her Hands 'Aren't Clean' in Naked Jenga Scandal

Reza Farahan and Mercedes "MJ" Javid appeared to be put their feud on hold for the time being on the latest "Shahs of Sunset."

During Friday's episode called "Country Fried Persians," the former BFF's met up face to face after their relationship of over 30 years was put to the test amid cheating rumors, a life-threatening childbirth, horrific insults, vandalism and criminal charges.

ICYMI, Reza unleashed on MJ, saying, "Your uterus exploded cause you had ten abortions," referring to her first child's birth, as he believed she was the mastermind behind salacious rumors about his husband, including him playing Jenga naked with other men. MJ's husband, in turn, trashed Reza's home, causing the reality star to obtain a restraining order and file a police report.

The most recent installment found the two attempting to reconcile during a lunch date, where Reza immediately asked if it was ok to put on sunglasses as the tears began to flow.

After presenting a gift for MJ's son Sham, Reza explained his side of the story and that he was told by multiple people -- including Destiney Rose -- MJ was behind the rumors about his husband and sent her friend Ali to confront Reza.

"From the day that Destiney told that stuff to me, my life at home with Adam has been a living hell."

MJ denied any prior knowledge of the rumors.

Reza went on to apologize for the "vile things" he said to her at the pool party and said he will try to make it up to her. He also revealed he has forgiven her husband, Tommy, and won't press charges.

They both agreed to try and mend their friendship.

However, later in the episode at Nema Vand's Boots & Brews event, the gang decided to confront MJ, as they didn't believe she was telling the truth about not having anything to do with the rumors.

"Can I ask you something," began Mike Shouhed. "Did you know about this supposed naked Jenga?"

"I wanna know what kind of people were homies with. Are we a bunch of f--cking liars?" he added.

After MJ attempted to explain that she knew nothing, Mike accused her of being a "liar."

"I love you and I want you to explain the truth," he said.

Reza chimed in and said MJ wanted him to believe her hands were "squeaky clean" during their lunch date.

After a few moments of awkward silence, MJ finally spoke up.

"I really appreciate everything about yesterday," she began before the bombshell dropped.

"My hands are not clean. I knew about strip Jenga... I knew about inappropriate text messages...I knew what Ali had issues about."

Everyone appeared to appreciate the apology, except Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, who was constantly giving pained looks.

However, that could have been from the macaroni and cheese she was eating, as towards the end of the episode, she doubled over in pain and had the medics called. But she put off going to the hospital, claiming the cause was probably her lactose intolerance.

MJ attempted to console GG, but GG appeared to be not having it.

Tune in next Friday on Bravo as the group confronts Destiney for her role in the feud on "Shahs of Sunset."

