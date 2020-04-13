Houston Cops Lead Lost Ducklings to Safety in Adorable Video

Seven babies who lost their mom have a pair of Texas cops to thank for their heroic efforts to reunite the family.

Houston Police Department posted a simply adorable video of its Assistant Chief leading a string of ducklings around a park in search of their mother.

"While ensuring Memorial Park was secure, Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite provided a police escort for these ducklings trying to find their mom. Remember parks are closed this #EasterWeekend, but we're keeping things under control with Houston Parks - HPARD until you can return. #StayHome #hounews," the police department captioned the sweet Facebook clip, that's been viewed more than 320,000 times.

In it, the masked and gloved officer swiftly strides -- but constantly throws an eye back to ensure the train is intact -- while the temporarily orphaned youngsters waddle furiously behind him as they attempt to keep up.

And it seems the chicks trust the uniform indeed; a second video shows another officer, Sgt Engelhart, who had arrived to provide back-up, also leading while the little ones followed.

The vid was shared by NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson, who not only got to witness the sweet procession, but was also helped out of a bind herself.

A big thank you to @houstonpolice Sgt. Engelhart who not only helped me after I locked my keys in the car this morning, but also helped these little chicks find their way back to mom — all while making sure that folks know all @HoustonTX parks are closed due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/x3TX29xzwJ — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) April 11, 2020

"A big thank you to @houstonpolice Sgt. Engelhart who not only helped me after I locked my keys in the car this morning, but also helped these little chicks find their way back to mom — all while making sure that folks know all @HoustonTX parks are closed due to #COVID19," she captioned her clip, which was viewed more than 570,000 times.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.