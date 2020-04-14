50 Cent revealed Gayle King once confronted him at a black tie soiree for publicly slamming her BFF Oprah Winfrey.

In his upcoming autobiography "Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter," the famous rapper claims King approached him at a gala for Bette Midler's charity and asked him to explain his beef with the legendary TV host, according to Page Six.

"Gayle is the real deal -- a very sophisticated, secure, and smart lady," he wrote. "She's never afraid of a situation... so she marched right up to me and basically said, 'Why you talkin' s--t about my girl?'"

King was referring to the entertainer's past public comments about Winfrey including, "Oprah's audience is my audience's parents, so I could care less about Oprah or her show," per the Hollywood Reporter.

50 Cent told King he assumed Winfrey wasn't feeling him as he had heard her criticize his lyrics as misogynistic. He said he then decided to bank on a feud as a "strategy" for the public to keep talking about him.

"Listen, I'd love to be Oprah's friend," he claimed he told King. "But if we can't be friends, could we at least be enemies?"

King reportedly brought the two together, as the rapper said she orchestrated his appearance on Winfrey's "Oprah’s Next Chapter" in 2012, where the two put their feud aside.

"Before meeting me, they had bought into the 50 Cent persona," he wrote per Page Six. "Someone who got into beefs and drama because he just couldn't help himself."

"But when I said, 'At least let me be an enemy,' they understood that when I got into a beef, it was never driven by emotion. Instead, I was moving off of strategy." he added.

The truce didn't last long, however, as 50 Cent slammed Winfrey in December, saying she only criticizes Black men accused in the #MeToo movement.

"I don't understand why Oprah is going after black men," he posted, alongside a photo of Winfrey and Russell Simmons.

"No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this s--t is sad," he continued.

Winfrey eventually pulled her support from "On the Record," the documentary about Simmons' alleged sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, King recently faced the brunt of 50 Cent's disapproval as well.

He slammed the journalist for bringing up Kobe Bryant's sexual assault case soon after his tragic death in January during an interview with Lisa Leslie on "CBS This Morning."

Both King and CBS said the clip shown of the interview was taken out of context.

Getty