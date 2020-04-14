Amy Schumer has revealed she changed her son's name because it sounded a little similar to a body part.

On the latest episode of her "3 Girls, 1 Keith" podcast, the comedian -- who welcomed a baby boy with husband Chris Fischer last May -- explained why they legally changed their baby's name from Gene Attell Fischer to Gene David Fischer.

Though they originally gave Gene the middle name Attell to honor their friend and fellow comic Dave Attell, they decided to switch it out for David after realizing Gene Attell sounded like the word "Genital."

"Do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name, is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer," Schumer told her co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Keith Robinson, and guest Claudia O'Dohertry. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital.'"

O'Doherty, who starred alongside Schumer in the movie "Trainwreck," said her mom had already made the connection. "My mum pointed that out to me, 'Amy's called her son 'Genital,'" O'Doherty quipped, "and she was right!'"

Fortunately, Schumer said Gene's new middle name not only remains a tribute to Attell, but is also something he shares with Schumer's father, Gordon David Schumer.

"So, two stones," she said.

Schumer and Fischer, who married back in February 2018, welcomed baby Gene a little over a year later in May 2019.

Though Schumer has yet to publicly address the inspiration for Gene's first name, some believe he's named after legendary actor and comedian, Gene Wilder, who passed away in 2016.

