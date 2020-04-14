Brad Pitt Tears Up Helping Property Brothers Renovate Friend's Home on Celebrity IOU Premiere

Brad Pitt has always been passionate about architecture and design, and he proved he's not afraid to get down and dirty on the premiere episode of the "Property Brothers'" new HGTV series, "Celebrity IOU."

It probably helps that this was not only a passion project for the Oscar-winning actor, but it was also for a dear friend and long-time associate. The new series follows Jonathan and Drew Scott as they work with various celebrities to surprise someone important in their lives with a home renovation.

Makeup artist Jean Black has been by Pitt's side since he blew up in the 1990s, working alongside him on 40 films. So when he knew she was looking to expand her garage into a guest home and work space for her, this show was the perfect way for him to make that happen.

On top of that, Pitt got personally involved with the renovation work. And by getting personally involved, we mean he gave it that extra touch that made it mean so much more to both of them by taking a sledgehammer and getting down and dirty in the muck to help realize her dream.

"When we were doing demolition, he beat me through the walls. Like, he smashed through that thing like no one's business," Jonathan told ET last month. "it was so cool to see someone that's such a huge celebrity just want to get in and put his own hands in on the work because he wanted to do this for someone he loves.

"She's family, we're like brother and sister," Pitt said on the show. "She's been that person I value so much in my life."

By the time their work was finished, the final product was absolutely stunning. What once was a pretty standard garage now housed a full guest suite, complete with bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. It even had a makeup studio for Jean, because ... well, why wouldn't it?

"It was such a shit box, this is amazing. It's fantastic," Pitt said. "I've been waiting so long to see something happen to this dump."

As the brothers revealed to him some of the finishing touches they added, Pitt started to get a little emotional. "This will mean so much to her," he said. "I'm the guy who's gonna cry on television. I can't take it in just yet, what it will mean to her, and all the people she helps, and how much she means to me. It's just great."

Jean's shocked reaction when she saw it finished Pitt off. She's captured embracing him in a warm hug and telling him she loves him, which brings them both to tears.

"I know Brad's generosity, it's huge. But for him to do this, it's really more than I ever thought could happen," Jean said. "I am so touched by this, I could really not thank you enough."

It's the least he could do considering how far she's had to go in their relationship. "There was a time, on 'Legends of the Fall,' she had to makeup my butt because of bad tan lines," he laughed. "When it comes up, we can't really look each other in the eye."

"Celebrity IOU" airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV with future celebrity appearances by Michael Bublé, Viola Davis, Jeremy Renner, Melissa McCarthy, and Rebel Wilson.

