Jack Black is bringing some much-needed light in a dark time.

During Monday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House," the 50-year-old comedian joined host Jimmy in honoring a nurse who is fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in New Orleans.

After introducing Jennell Melancon, a med-surge nurse from the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Black and Kimmel expressed their gratitude to the "healthcare hero" by surprising her and her family with a $10,000 Postmates gift card.

"So go ahead and order a lot of muffulettas or whatever you want to get there!" Kimmel quipped before Black revealed another surprise.

"We're also going to give gift cards to everyone in the Ochsner wing," he told Melancon, who shared her gratitude.

"There's no need to thank us," Kimmel added. "We wanted to thank you for what you're doing there."

Before they concluded the show, Melancon brought out her two adorable kids. And Black, always the entertainer, greeted the tots by showing them his pet tortoise, Leggy.

In a previous clip, the "School of Rock" star made an epic and hilarious entrance onto the virtual show by running, sashaying and twirling down his hallway as his son shot him with a Nerf gun. He then danced with a bunny mask on and played a few notes on his guitar before finally sitting down in a chair.

Kimmel told Black, who was still out of breath, how much everyone loved the TikTok video he shared of himself doing a "Quarantine Dance" while shirtless and wearing a cowboy hat and boots.

"Jack, I very much, as many people did, enjoyed the video you made for TikTok," Kimmel said. "That dance, really I think, set the planet on fire, in a good way."

"Honestly I feel like that's the one thing I can do to contribute during this tough time," Black replied. "I feel like if I can bring some smiles during these tough times. That is in its own little way a contribution. That's our job, Jimmy. We got to try to keep the giggles comin'!"

The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor also spoke about how he's homeschooling his kids, Sammy, 13, and Thomas, 11.

"You want to keep them up on their reading, writing and arithmetic and I was never good with my studies in school. I got a lot of sleeping done when I was in class," he quipped. "But, we're doing our best here. I built my boy a computer desk so that he could do his online schooling and that was a challenge. Usually, I think a normal person would be able to do that in about 25 minutes, but it took me about three days."

Black went on to chat more about life in quarantine, including how his family has three desert tortoises living in their "animal kingdom."

