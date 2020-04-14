Rob Kardashian Claims He Feared for His Life After Blac Chyna Threatened Him at Gunpoint

An explosive allegation that Blac Chyna had threatened Rob Kardashian at gungpoint, leaving the reality star afraid for his life, surfaced in a court filing obtained by People on Monday.

This comes at the same time that Chyna is getting raked over the coals for selling personal FaceTime calls and even Instagram follows through her Lashed Cosmetics company. It's not the gesture, which many fans think is sweet amid coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home mandates. What's better when you can't leave the house than having one of your favorite celebs FaceTime you?

It sounds great, until you look at the price tag, and it was here that she appears to have lost most of her followers and fans. Charging $950 for a personal FaceTime call is absolutely insane, but $250 for a follow might just be crazier. That's nearly a grand to chat with Chyna for a nation with growing unemployment and real economic fears.

But it looks like those economic woes are a huge part of the reason Chyna is even doing this. Saying she was getting creative in a statement to Hollywood Life, her rep wrote, " Like the true entrepreneur she is, Chyna is adapting to current realities and trying to bring more fun and joy to quarantine life."

With the spin and hype out of the way, the rep got real for a second, too, adding, "Chyna's quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity. Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo Stevenson."

The rep even touched on the ongoing legal battle between Rob and Chyna, saying, "Rob and his family have filed false accusations that Chyna is an unfit mother and are trying to take away Chyna's custody of her precious daughter, Dream. Chyna will continue to fight these false claims in court to keep custody of Dream

These unwarranted custody battles are not cheap," the rep continued. "And unlike a certain allegedly 'self-made' billionaire in Rob's family, Chyna is truly a self-made single mom who must keep finding unique ways to connect with her fans during this unprecedented global pandemic."

And those battles are truly ugly, with allegations coming from Chyna's camp of Dream suffering burns under Rob's care, and Rob now saying that Chyna brandished a gun and threatened her.

Rob even cited a witness in his legal declaration, saying, "She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me."

"About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene," he added. "When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me."

He said that he believed she intended to harm him and "feared for [his] life." Chyna's lawyer countered the declaration with a statement to People, alleging, "Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was 'funny' when Chyna teased him while holding Rob's unloaded gun."

But Rob insisted, "I did not think that Chyna's threats and physical attacks were funny or a joke, and of course I never consented to her violently attacking me or threatening to harm me. I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally."

He claims that she had taken drugs and consumed alcohol the night of the incident, saying she became "very violent and aggressive" as "her behavior" escalated through the night. Rob then details allegations of physical abuse, claiming Chyna choked him with a phone charger, busted through the bedroom door, smashed the television and hit him with a "metal rod."

In February, per People, Chyna filed a motion to dismiss Rob's allegations of assault and battery, saying, "Chyna did not intend to inflict injury on Rob and because she did not in fact harm him, Rob's claim for assault and battery fail."

"The problem for Rob is there is not one shred of evidence to prove his false allegations. In fact, Rob has admitted under oath that he sustained no injuries, did not require any medical attention, and did not seek any help from law enforcement," her attorney said.

