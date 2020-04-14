If at first you don't succeed, say "I do" again.

Tuesday night on "Vanderpump Rules," stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney tied the knot a second time after a paperwork error meant their 2016 marriage was never made legal. In an effort to fix that mistake, the two high-tailed it to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding at Caesar's Palace.

Not everyone in the cast scored an invitation, however. While Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Lala Kent, Randall Emmett, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Max Boyens were all in attendance, Kristen Doute was deeply disappointed she was left out.

While Kristen and Scheana Shay commiserated about not attending -- Shay, it seems, was invited but couldn't go because she was going through the egg-freezing process -- Doute detailed feeling left out.

"I muted Katie, Stassi and Beau's [Instagram] stories. I don't want to see it, I don't want to accidentally hit it. I don't want to feel sad. People f--king suck," she said. "They really really f--king hurt my feelings and I can't take fighting with my now two ex best friends. Happy wedding."

In a confessional, she added, "It's f--king devastating. This is literally my ride or die, two best friends. How do we keep going through these huge life moments without each other. I'm f--king heartbroken."

In Sin City, however, everyone was having the time of their lives.

Stassi dressed as a nun, while Sandoval wore an Elvis costume as they both officiated the wedding. Brittany wore white, while Tom dressed in a cowboy suit. During the short ceremony, Sandoval joked this wedding was official, "and by official, I mean we actually have the documents."

"We're here to witness a once in a ... twice in a lifetime thing," joked Stassi. "I don't know anything about marriage -- Beau! -- but I feel like this is all Schwartz's fault and Schwartz now gets his dream wedding of all of us getting shit-faced in Vegas."

Their new vows included each of them promising to be the other's "ride or die," for the rest of their lives and "in the afterlife." Following the ceremony, the marriage certificate was signed, only for Schwartz to lose it literally moments later.

Said Katie when they couldn't find the documentation the next morning: "I married an imbecile, it's okay."

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays on Bravo.