A World War II veteran in England raised over £2.6 million ($3 million USD) for charity in one week by doing laps in his garden.

Tom Moore, 99, set up a challenge to complete 100 lengths before his 100th birthday on April 30, and the proceeds will go to the National Health Service, who he said has helped him in recovery with a hip replacement and skin cancer, according to Metro UK.

Setting a target of £1,000, and expecting only local support from his hometown of Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Moore began his daily walks on April 6.

"I thank the British public from the bottom of my heart," he told the BBC "It's difficult to imagine all these kind people who have donated so far. It's just amazing."

Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, created the JustGiving page and has had to increase the goal three times as the response has been astounding.

"We are overwhelmed by the response," she wrote on Twitter. "It's extraordinary. We remain proud and humbled by the generosity of the British public."

The description on Moore's fundraising website reads, "Cpt Tom Moore is walking 100 lengths of his garden for NHS Charities Together because our fantastic NHS workers are national heroes."

The page also gave a bit of history on Moore, saying he was born in Keighley, West Yorkshire and later "completed an apprenticeship as a Civil Engineer."

He enlisted in 145th Regiment Royal Armoured Corps at the beginning of the World War II and was selected for Officer Training in in 1940.

Moore was posted in India as well, before returning home to become an Instructor at The Armoured Fighting Vehicle School.

Check out videos of the young-at-heart hero checking off his bucket list above!

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Instagram