Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Wave Hi on Video Chat

Not long after revealing that she had legally changed her son's name because of an unfortunate association she hadn't considered what Gene Atell sounds like if you say it fast -- and have a dirty mind -- Amy Schumer called in to chat with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" where the two parents shared an impromptu play date moment.

Right off the bat, Andy was lamenting that the novel coronavirus pandemic had shut down their usual play dates, leaving the boys missing one another.

After he suggested maybe they could allow Ben and Gene to wave to one another through their video chat once they went off the air for the show, Amy suggested why not do it now, as Gene had just come into the room. Andy excited was totally on board, darting off-camera for a moment to grab his son.

It was easily one of the sweetest moments captured on video and shared with America, as Ben was clearly smiling while Andy helped him wave to his pal, Gene. Gene seemed a little more fascinated with the whole computer setup, but something tells us Ben has seen a lot more of this with Andy filming his show from home lately.

The adorable moment came after Andy played a game with Amy to compare how they were as parents with important questions like who curses more in front of the baby (Amy) and who smokes more weed after their play dates. Hilariously, Andy guessed himself and still got it wrong.

"Neither. I was gonna say because we’re both edible people," Amy corrected him.

"I know, I don't smoke," he agreed. So what was that saying your name a few seconds ago, Andy? We'll forgive you because Ben is so cute.

In a way, this was Andy and Ben's first meeting with Gene David, as Amy had only recently changed her son's middle name. "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son 'Genital,'" she said on the most recent episode of her podcast, "3 Girls, 1 Keith."

Initially named after her friend and fellow comedian, Dave Atell, now her son's middle name honors both Atell and Amy's father, Gordon David Schumer.

Shortly after the faux pas went public on Tuesday, Amy took to Instagram to crack a joke about it, sharing a pic of her and her husband:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

see announcement