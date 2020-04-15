BBC Weatherman Presenting from Home Concludes Forecast With Epic Drum Solo

Meteorologists have to understand what all those cymbals mean.

And the BBC's Owain Wyn Evans proved he was no exception on Wednesday when he concluded his forecast with an epic drum solo.

After delivering the weather update from his back garden, the Welsh forecaster signed off "I'll see you soon"... before rushing off the screen just as the BBC's iconic outro music began to play.

The camera then cut to the 36-year-old jumping behind a kit set up in his house just in time to provide some pretty superb accompaniment percussion.

He shared the magnificent clip on his Twitter account, which has been viewed almost 3million times.

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme 🥁 #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

"When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they'd expect me to do the music too #BBCNewsTheme #workingfromhome" he joked in the caption.

"THIS IS EVERYTHING," read the top comment. "You've won Wednesday 15th April, 2020. Congratulations."

"Wednesday? Owain just won the first half of 2020 ... maybe the whole of 2020!!" another disagreed.

A third suggested the day should just be renamed "Owainesday", while a fourth accurately pointed out: "Great stuff and... Not a hair out of place."

