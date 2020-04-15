Even though Instagram is just "not [her] thing," Cameron Diaz hopped on Live on Tuesday afternoon for a rare social media appearance opening up about her life in lockdown.

Like everyone else in the state of California, she's been self-isolating inside her home with her family, which includes husband Benji Madden and their baby girl, Radix. While she hasn't shared anything on her own Insta page since the baby's arrival in January, Diaz joined the CEO of Who What Wear, Katherine Power, for a 40-minute conversation last night.

"It's not my thing, but I feel like these days it's the only way to see your friends and I also felt like, oh my god, I really actually want to reach out to the world and say hi," she said, explaining her decision to come on and chat.

During the talk, she said being in lockdown hasn't been too different from how she had been living since welcoming the couple's first child together.

"I've kind of been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a 3 month old -- 3 and 1/2 month -- my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she said. "But I was able to have all my friends over all the time and now I don't see anybody. We just don't see each other, it's so crazy."

"I love a bubble, it's so dope. I love being in the womb of my home and with my family, with my husband and cooking," she continued. "But at the same time, it's crazy to think you can't actually go into the world if you wanted to right now and you think of everything happening out there, all the people holding it down is incredible. I'm amazed at how many people are actually out there doing it, risking their lives."

While Katherine noted that Diaz is an amazing chef and her husband was "lucky" for having her right now, Cameron gushed about her other half too. "Benj puts [Radix] to bed, he's such an amazing father, I'm so lucky he's my baby's daddy. He's so incredible," she said. "I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. I'm so so so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever, and I'm so lucky to get to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. It's so great. I'm just thrilled. I can't believe it."

Diaz said she's been staying busy during lockdown by "keeping things alive, all day long," saying she's been taking care of the baby, pets and a new vegetable garden. "If this goes through the summer, I'll have some food to eat," she added.

During the conversation, Diaz opened up about her love for "Veep," "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- saying it's "literally what I live for" -- and red wine, revealing she winds down with a glass while she cooks dinner every night. Cameron also said Nicole Richie, her sister-in-law, is still able to come over and watch the baby while she does chores around the house.

Noting Nicole and Joel Madden live next to them, Diaz said, "it's the best, we're so lucky. We're so grateful with the fact we can be home here with one another."

As for how she's getting through everything right now, the 47-year-old said she's just trying to stay in the present. "I will think of some f--ked up shit, like seriously go twisted dark, dark, dark, so I just don't let myself," she explained. "I stay present, in the here and now, what I can do on a daily basis to take care of myself and my family."

She added that the furthest she thinks ahead right now is two weeks out, so she can plan ahead and make sure she has what she needs in the immediate future. "I'm so grateful for what we have that I stay in the present," she said.

If and when it all does become a bit too much, she gets through it by taking "deep breaths, kiss my baby, kiss my husband and I just go like, we're okay. It's alright. It's all gonna be okay, even though we don't know anything. Nobody does."

She also promised to look into appearing on more friends' Instagram Lives in the near future -- so keep an eye out!

