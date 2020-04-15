No one appears to be living in quarantine like Jason Momoa.

While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" from "one" of his man caves, the "Aquaman" star opened up about self-isolating with his family, including how he's become a substitute P.E. coach for his kids, Lola, 12, Nakoa-Wolf, 11, who he shares with wife Lisa Bonet.

"You're the one guy who would be prepared to be quarantined because you have a fun house," Ellen told Momoa while sitting in a chair in her living room.

"I do, yeah, we've had a really nice time," he agreed, adding it's "pretty special" to be home. "There's a lot of things, we've got skateboard ramps, climbing walls, throwing tomahawks and shooting bow and arrows. We have a little bit of space, so I feel very thankful. It's so nice being home, I'm never home."

Ellen then asked Momoa where he was filming from as his background included mysterious objects hanging from the ceiling.

"I'm in my man cave, one of the man caves," the actor said with a laugh, panning the camera. "This is kind of motorcycles, guitars, shit like that."

The daytime talk show host inquired more about his man cave, asking what was going on behind him.

"Well, that's paintings I do with my daughter when she was really young," he shared. "So there's a lot of paintings and art books. And then the things hanging are probably things from movies. I got some souvenirs."

Though Momoa admitted he's not sure if he's allowed to show off his trinkets on television, he revealed one of them anyway: a prosthetic tongue his "Game of Thrones" character, Khal Drogo, famously ripped out from an enemy.

"I'm sure you all remember that," he joked as he put the object to the camera.

The "Justice League" star went on to chat about helping his kids out in their virtual schooling by keeping them active.

"Thank god they have their teachers and much respect because it's kind of [over my head] for me," Momoa laughed after sharing that his son, Wolf, was already being homeschooled. "I'm like the P.E. coach, like 'Get your ass outside!' You want to go rock climb, skateboard, that's about it."

"I think [my kids] are really loving it, they're loving having me home and we're having a great time," he added. "We're just getting around like everybody else is."

Momoa also spoke about how he's staying active during the quarantine. While he said he's "not a fan" of working out, he's been trying to maintain a healthy diet and exercise.

"Right now I've just been taking it easy on the food," he told Ellen. "I love eating 'cause I'm a big fan of food and I can't get all the things I like."

"So I've just been riding my bike and trying to thin out a little bit," he added, patting his stomach. "I've been getting a little heavy."

The "See" star also opened up about his experience filming "Dune" alongside an all-star cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and more.

"It was a pretty stellar cast. I've never been a part of something so big," Momoa said of the Denis Villeneuve film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel.

In the movie, which hits theaters this December, Momoa plays a warrior named Duncan Idaho. "[He's] kind of like this master swordsman, who's made the right-hand man to Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac's [character]," he said. "He's kind of the rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet."

"It's a pretty massive film and I got to be like this...he's kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group," Momoa continued. "I've never got to work with that kind of talent before so it was pretty scary...I was super nervous, man."

Check out more from Momoa's in the full interview, above.

