"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is back -- and this show knows everyone is dying to see the fireworks between Denise Richards and the rest of her costars when that Brandi Glanville rumor finally comes around.

While we'll clearly have to wait a bit for that to happen, Wednesday's premiere was bookended with references to the drama and ended with a tease for the season that was nothing short of explosive.

Most of the action tonight took place during New York for Fashion Week, where Kyle Richards was stressing about her big show for her Kyle + Shahida collection. All the women -- with the exception of newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke -- walked the runway, while some behind-the-scenes feuding with her partner and show director proved Richards was in a little over her head.

Pre-show jitters and subtle shade aside, the show was a success with even Sutton -- a clear fashionista who boasts Dolce & Gabbana among her close friends -- wanting a piece for herself.

With all the women in New York, Richards was joined by Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave for drinks before the runway. As they sat down, Teddi alerted Denise to a news headline about ex-husband Charlie Sheen responding to her claim he owed $450,000 in back child support.

"I wanna give you a heads up about something. It's going to piss you off," warned Teddi. "Charlie responded publicly."

In reaction to her claim, he released a statement saying, "D and her legal posse traffic only in fiction my day in court is painfully overdue. She is behaving like a coward and the truth will prevail."

"He called me a coward? I've been called worse by him, those are just names," she said when Teddi read his comment. "This is getting me all fired up now. He hasn't paid me child support in over a year and he's very lucky I never took him to court. It is such a toxic road, it brings up so much anxiety."

Garcelle praised Richards for taking "the high road when you didn't have to," while Erika wondered whether Denise had a lawyer. She didn't ... and didn't really want one. That surprised Erika, who called up her husband Tom -- a lawyer himself -- and asked him for some legal advice on the spot. He advised Denise to go to court, "with me or somebody else."

Richards was in no rush to get herself help or fight back and simply said she'd take care of it when she got back to Los Angeles. In a confessional, she added, "I appreciate the f--king advice. But If anyone knows Charlie, it's me and I know how to handle it. It's not your family, it's mine."

Following the fashion show and a celebratory dinner after, Kyle teased the drama to come by saying, "We were all so happy that day. It's hard to even imagine how terrible things would soon become."

The hour ended with a new supertease of the season, confirming Denise "stopped shooting with the group" in December. ICYMI, there was a report last year Denise told Brandi she and husband Aaron were in an "open marriage" -- but that apparently wasn't the case and he was "hurt" by the allegations. Denise's rep said the report was false, while Richards herself denied having an open marriage.

In the new promo, Denise is seen telling Kyle, "I was honest. I've been honest. I'm done. No, I'm done." At another moment, she and Aaron are seen storming out of a shoot as she says, "I'm done, I'm not f--king doing this. Don't say a f--king word. We're on camera. Don't say a f--king word."

Elsewhere, she also says, "I am not doing this you guys. Stop, Bravo, Bravo, f--king Bravo, I'm out. I'm not f--king doing this" -- and, tears in her eyes, adds, "I'm a very married woman and I love my husband."

Rinna throws some shade Denise's way by saying they all agreed "to show our real lives" on the show, and that while she didn't necessarily want to talk about her daughter's eating disorder on air, she did. "That's life," she added.

After seeing the headlines about the rumored affair, Kyle is also seen talking to Rinna. "I bet you anything she doesn't show up to the reunion," she tells her. Rinna's response: "Oh, she's done. If you ask me, we never see Denise Richards again."

The promo ends with Denise stepping back in front of a confessional camera, as a producer asks, "So Denise, you ready to talk about all this?" Her only reaction is a smirk, leading us to wonder if she'll really address everything in a solo confessional, just not with the other ladies.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airs Wednesdays on Bravo.