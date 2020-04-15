Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster Revivals Lead Peacock First Look Trailers

NBCUniversal is running full steam ahead with the planned July launch of its new streaming service Peacock, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, they're reportedly considering an earlier launch to help satiate fan appetites who are currently spending a lot more time in front of their televisions than they used to. The service is currently available for Comcast subscribers with Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

In the meantime, NBCU is making sure fans don't forget about them, and even started drumming up some excitement Wednesday night by dropping a full slate of teaser trailers for their upcoming lineup of original shows, including the highly-anticipated revivals of "Saved by the Bell" and "Punky Brewster."

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

In the 30-second sneak peek of our return to Bayside High, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) was in fine form, boasting about his prowess with the ladies back in his day as the gym teacher for a new generation of slacker students. Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano also stars, while other "Bell" alums, like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, have already begun signing up for supporting and guest spots.

John Michael Higgins looks to be a great addition as the new principal of the school, already frustrated with the "sheltered and clueless" kids under his watchful eye. The tone of the revival looks to be a bit more mature than the original show, which was geared toward younger viewers. It's a smart move considering most of those viewers are obviously adults now.

Speaking of growing up, Soleil Moon Frye endeared a nation when she was just a little girl with big "Punky power" in the original run of "Punky Brewster," but things are a lot different these days. Now a grown woman and mother of three, the stories promise to be very different in this new take on the classic character.

But she still has some of that fun-loving, can-do, unpredictable spirit that made Punky such a delight, and turned Soleil into a child star in the 1980s. A new kid named Izzy (Quinn Copeland) reminds Punky of her own foster upbringing. Also returning is Cherie Johnson as Punky's best friend Cherie.

Peacock dropped a whole array of other teasers for fans, including the long-awaited "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" film as well as the third season of "A.P. Bio," a new "Madagascar" series and new shows "Brave New World," "The Capture," "Intelligence," and the based-on-a-real-person "Angelyne," starring Emmy Rossum as you've never seen her before.

You can check out all those teasers below:

The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Social DIstancing Getty/Instagram