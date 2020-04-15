Will Smith got a scary phone call from his longtime friend and musical collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff's wife Lynette that had him pretty concerned, and it sounds like he may have had reason to worry.

"that was scary because Lynette doesn't panic and she called me with the panic vibes," Will told Jeff on his new "Will From Home" Snapchat series. "so I just immediately called D-Nice to see if he would be available. I was like, not my DJ!"

D-Nice has been entertaining a world under stay-at-home orders with virtual club shows via Instagram Live, counting Rihanna and Drake among his superstar fans. And apparently the Fresh Prince as well!

Jeff cracked up laughing at how candidly Will joked that he was going to replace him, but what he was dealing with was no laughing matter.

"I came home from my trip. I was like, 'I feel like I'm coming down with something' and got into bed, and I don't remember the next ten days," Jeff said to an astounded Will.

"I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste," Jeff continued, detailing some of the classic symptoms of COVID-19. And yet, he said he couldn't get tested for it, a familiar refrain from people across the nation despite assertions that testing is becoming more widely available.

"They gave me a flu test," he said. "And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, 'You have pneumonia in both your lungs.'"

While he was never able to confirm that he'd fallen victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, it wasn't for a lack of trying. And Jeff is feeling pretty confident that he had it and is currently recovering.

He also thinks we're not as close to the other side as many might think or hope, telling Will, "Unfortunately, people think we're at the end [of the pandemic], and I think we're really at the beginning."

Jeff was clearly feeling grateful for his life on Monday when he shared a message with his followers on Instagram. He commiserated with the boredom that his affecting a lot of people, but also urged them to "be grateful that you are here... Be grateful for what you have.. You have more than a lot of people!!!"

He then concluded by telling them to "take yo ass in the house!"

On Wednesday, Jeff shared an updated version of his classic handshake with Will from their days together on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," calling it the "social distancing edition," which you can learn below. It's pretty simple, though we recommend incorporating Jeff's new soundtrack into practice to really make it sing: