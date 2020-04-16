When some serious drama between Jenni "JWoww" Farley, her boyfriend Zack "24" Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick blew up in Las Vegas last year, they agreed to put a pin in it until they could see the footage when the episode aired.

Thursday's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" was filmed after that finally happened and it wasn't pretty, as JWoww went after both her costar and boyfriend on social media -- splitting from 24 and ceasing communication with Angelina.

Yes, this is an episode of "Jersey Shore" in which the stars of "Jersey Shore" reacted to watching an episode of "Jersey Shore."

Quick refresher: While in Vegas, the cast went out for a wild night on the town. Jenni got blackout drunk in the club, while 24 made Angelina uncomfortable with his behavior toward both her at the club and in the elevator as they all made their way back to their suite. Check out the full recap for that episode here or watch the video above.

After it aired, JWoww went off on social media, saying she felt "disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me." Clearly, Jenni wasn't the only one surprised by what she saw.

"After watching the episode in Vegas, it took everyone by surprise," Vinny explained Thursday. "After watching it, I think the whole world was shocked, including Jenni. After seeing it with her own eyes, Jenni got mad and reacted in her own crazy way. I feel super bad for Jenni. Her divorce, her kids, and now to deal with another public breakup, Jenni doesn't need that right now."

Showing up at Snooki's house to talk about "all the f--king drama that's transpired since the episode aired," Jenni quipped her life was "falling apart."

"Nice to watch the episode," she said, sarcastically. "It broke my heart. I was literally sitting in my living room, blindsided. There wasn't even an inkling of knowing that's how it happened."

"As I'm watching this episode unfold, I'm looking at how inebriated and intoxicated I am, then I'm looking at my boyfriend who's not helping me whatsoever and actually making the whole situation worse by touching Angelina inappropriately," she continued. "I deserved better than that night and it's something I can't get over. Believe you me, he got his."

She said the elevator antics alone were enough to tick her off. "I'm mortified. I'm so embarrassed. At this moment right now, I'm not speaking to Zack," she added, saying she kicked him out and accused him of putting a "huge wedge between her and her friends."

This was clearly filmed at least a few days after the nasty Twitter war between her and Angelina, as Jenni seemed remorseful for taking out her frustrations on her costar. "I didn't know how to process it and deal with it and that cased a really bad snowball with me and Angelina," she admitted in a confessional.

The whole situation left her wondering whether she should attend Angelina's wedding festivities, which included her bridal shower, bachelorette party and the ceremony itself, at which she was supposed to be a bridesmaid.

Speaking to her fiance Chris, Angelina was initially shocked by how Jenni was reacting.

"She finally sees it now and now she's mad at me, when I told her so many months ago?!" she exclaimed. "Did this girl ever give a f--k about my feelings? She never gave a f--k about my feelings, I don't give a f--k about hers. It's our wedding time and I'm not dealing with this. I will literally make sure I make her life a living hell."

Deena, the only one who attended Angelina's bridal shower, hoped to facilitate a peace accord between her two costars. Speaking with Jenni, she explained that Angelina also had a falling out with her Maid of Honor, believing Pivarnick just "doesn't know how to resolve issues." Added Deena, "She fights with her friends."

She believed Angelina would want Jenni to still attend her bachelorette weekend in New Orleans, but didn't "know how to express it." Deena felt both of them were "too pride-driven" in general, before asking JWoww what she thought about showing up in NoLa to surprise Angelina and express she was open to mending their relationship.

Jenni was down, traveling with Deena and helping her decorate Angelina's hotel room as a sign of good faith.

"I feel the need to apologize," she said in a confessional. "It's not easy for me, but I'm going to give it my best efforts. I'm curious to see if we can ever get back to a good place. It's like a series of unfortunate events. Let's close that shit and start anew."

While she hoped to mend things with Angelina, it didn't sound as promising for 24.

"I literally told him, you caused all this. I told you not to be stupid. You thought you were cool and you were stupid," Jenni told Deena after decorating. "I don't know how to get over that when I look at him. The worst part about it, he never showed that side for 5 months. So at 5 months it felt like a really strong relationship with him. Who the f--k was that? That hurt. After watching that episode, you have to go, this is it, this is done, we're not continuing after this."

The episode ended with Angelina showing up and seeing her surprise -- with a tense conversation between the two teased for next week.

As all this was going on, the boys planned their own brocation to Las Vegas. Ronnie, however, was MIA as the episode was filmed as he was arrested following an explosive fight with Jen Harley at an Airbnb.

He was initially charged with felony kidnapping, domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, two counts of resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors. He pled not guilty to all charges and the kidnapping, weapon and criminal threats charges were dropped. The case is ongoing.

Reacting to the headlines, Pauly said he hadn't spoken with Ron and was just "giving him his space." Mike added, "I would love to talk to him when he gets the chance, just to see where his head's at."

They both agreed it wasn't healthy for Ron to be around Jen, saying he "probably feels a little ashamed" because they had warned him about her so many times before. "I just want to let him know we support him as brothers and there's no shame in that at all," added Mike.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" airs Thursdays on MTV.