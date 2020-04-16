While the drama between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has finally cooled, learning to coparent with each other comes with its own set of issues to figure out.

In this sneak peek at tonight's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Khloe opened up to mom Kris Jenner about some of the struggles she's having when it comes to raising their daughter True together, while living apart.

"To coparent is a different beast, it's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out," she said. "You get territorial, like, 'This is my baby, why are you telling me what do to?' You forget, it's both our baby."

In a confessional, she explained that with Tristan returning to Cleveland for training, they have to figure out what the visitation schedule will be like for their daughter, now that Khloe won't be going back and forth like she did when they were together.

"He really misses True and he doesn't know when he's going to see her next and I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland," she admitted. "I've just kind of been avoiding having this conversation."

Speaking with her mom, Khloe praised her ex for being "really consistent and present" right now, but wondered what their new arrangement meant for True, logistically.

"Does that mean I have to send True there by herself?" wondered Khloe. "Coparenting's hard and you have to respect both parents. I don't know what I feel comfortable with -- I'm sure he won't make me do anything I don't feel comfortable doing, but then is that fair to True to not see her dad?"

Khloe said the thought of sending her anywhere alone gave her "anxiety," because she's "just a baby." She also wished their situation was more like the one between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, noting, "at least they're two miles from each other."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!

