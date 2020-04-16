Sounds like Kyle Richards wasn't too thrilled with Dorit Kemsley's commentary on last night's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

While Dorit offered a helping hand and kept things positive with Richards as she tried to pull together her Kyle + Shahida runway show at NYFW, Kemsley's confessionals told a different, shady story.

And with Richards live-tweeting the show, she had some clapbacks ready to go.

Reacting to Richards not even knowing which looks were in the collection, Dorit told cameras, "How do you have a line that you haven't even seen the pieces? What, you just woke up and said, 'Why don't I just throw my name on it and it'll be a success?'"

"No need to experience or know how," she continued. "Of course Kyle's freaking out, she doesn't know what the hell she's doing. Kyle's team look like they are about to explode. I'm just thinking, I gotta save Kyle's fashion show, from Kyle."

On Twitter, Richards admitted she knew "nothing about doing a fashion show," but didn't agree with all of Dorit's comments either.

"I knew nothing about doing a fashion show. A clothing line yes. I had a clothing line on HSN & stores for years. I appreciated Dorit's help w/ ideas for styling the models for the fashion show but with all due respect she did NOT save my fashion show," tweeted Kyle. "We'd hired a production team."

In another tweet, she added, "love you @doritkemsley1 but you didn't save my show. We paid a lot of money for a production team for that #rhobh." When a fan said Dorit helped "level up" Kyle's looks, Richards added, "I totally appreciated her help when she went with me to style the models. But the show I have to give credit to the production team. Even if we clashed."

"I didn't just 'put my name' on the clothing line like Dorit suggested," she continued, responding directly to Kemsley's confessional. "I worked closely with Shahida on the looks WE wanted. For a Long time. THAT is why I pulled out the pieces that I knew nothing about and were NOT our collaboration."

"When I showed up at the meeting to style the models my partner had added pieces I didn't know about and were not OUR collaboration so I took them out," she explained.

Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" after the episode aired, Kemsley said she "liked" Kyle's designs, but felt she was "definitely in over her head" with the show. She also teased that she and Kyle might butt heads a few more times in the episodes to come.

"I don't really think I get into a lot of trouble for anything I said. Kyle and I have a little bit of back and forth," she told Cohen. "She thinks I talk too much. I think she never lets me finish a thought, ever, doesn't let me finish a sentence."

She also said her own finances were all good and reacted to rumors she and P.K. were on the outs and he was living in a friend's guest house.

"PK and I, I think were reading it together while we were in San Francisco," she said with a laugh. "The thing that bothered him the most wasn't even that there was divorce rumors, it was the fact someone would think he would live in someone's guest house. He said it's so far fetched, it's so ridiculous. One person says it on a podcast and somehow it can become true, no fact checking, I don't understand journalism today. Is it journalism?"

Check out the explosive trailer for the rest of the season below.