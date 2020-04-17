Adrienne Bailon Reveals She's 'Hard at Work' For a 'Quarantine Baby'

Some folks are learning to bake bread during quarantine, but Adrienne Bailon wants a different kind of bun in the oven.

During an episode of "The Real From Home," Adrienne let her co-hosts -- and the world -- know she and her husband are trying to get pregnant while they are locked down in self-isolation, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ya'll let me let you know, we are -- pause -- hard at work to make it happen," she said as the ladies cracked up. "That just sounded crazy coming out of my mouth."

"But yes, you guys, I'm taking this quarantine thing very seriously," as she detailed ordering pregnancy tests and "ovulation sticks" online from Amazon in hopes for a "quarantine baby."

Her co-hosts all gave her a cheers, as a few of them lifted up glasses of what appeared to be wine to toast the screen.

"Are you at all concerned if you got pregnant today, how the health care is handled for that in the midst of this crazy quarantine time," asked Amanda Seales.

Adrienne answered, "So literally trust me, I've thought all about this, you guys know I like to plan ahead, and I have somewhat of a control problem, but I have absolutely thought about it."

She went on to explain that the baby would be born in January and that she has done her research on giving birth at home.

"I've thought about giving birth in a tub, how I would possibly get a mid-wife -- have them tested..."

And when asked about prenatal vitamins, she exclaimed, "Got those!"

She added, "We getting our folic acid on, ya know what I'm saying?"

Adrienne also gave details on how she's been looking into changing her diet as well, even considering switching over to a plant-based one.

She also confessed someone had asked her over Instagram Live, "Aren't you afraid to bringing a child into the world in these crazy times?"

"Obviously, this has been a really long journey for me," she said to answer the question. "And I feel like if God allows me to get pregnant during this time, then it's in his will."

Watch the confession in the video above!

