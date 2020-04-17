Every Must-See Moment from Disney's At-Home Special with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and More!

We're all in this together. Those words from "High School Musical" were at the heart of 'The Disney Family Singalong" on ABC Thursday night, as some of the biggest names in Hollywood performed Disney classics from inside their own homes.

The hour-long special, hosted by Ryan Seacrest from his kitchen, enlisted everyone from Christina Aguilera to Donny Osmond as they each found unique ways to highlight some classic tunes from the Mouse House's catalog.

While ABC dropped a number of the performances online after the show aired, a few simply had to be viewed live. Beyonce made a surprise appearance to sing "When You Wish Upon a Star," Amber Riley worked her own green screen at home for "Let It Go," Christina Aguilera serenaded her dog with "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Thomas Rhett's daughters stole the spotlight for "Do You Want to Build a Snowman," Darren Criss played multiple roles for "I Wan'na Be Like You," Auli'i Cravalho sang "How Far I'll Go," Jordan Fisher recruited some kids to dance to "Under the Sea" and the cast of Broadway's "Aladdin" performed "You've got a Friend In Me."

Some Osmond children joined Donny for "I'll Make a Man Out of You" from "Mulan," while Tori Kelly also impressed with her rendition of "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas." The coup de grace was a "High School Musical" reunion with stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and KayCee Stroh. While Zac Efron couldn't join the "We're All In This Together" performance -- blaming spotty wi-fi -- he introduced the number, which also featured cast members from "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombie" and Raven-Symone.

The special, which brought a little Disney magic into homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was also produced to raise awareness about Feeding America, an organization providing resources to anyone facing hunger at this time.

Below are the performances ABC shared online after the show.

"I Won't Say I'm In Love" from "Hercules" – Ariana Grande

"A Spoonful of Sugar" from "Mary Poppins" – Little Big Town

"Gaston" from "Beauty and the Beast" Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Alan Menken

"A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

"Be Our Guest" from "Beauty and the Beast," – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with Julianne Hough

"You've Got a Friend In Me" from "Toy Story" – Josh Groban

View Photos ABC