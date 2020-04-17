Kaitlynn Carter Recalls Being 'Mortified' After Split with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter dished on how her life changed after her very public affair with Miley Cyrus.

During an Instagram Live session with her "The Hills: New Beginnings" cast mate Whitney Port, the star began by saying she was "naive" at first regarding the public's response after the couple ended their whirlwind romance last summer.

"What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own,'" Carter explained. "I had no expectations that anyone would give a s--t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything."

Carter said she was "dealing with a lot emotionally at that time" and camped out at home, before a friend suggested they go out to another friend's bar to get her mind off things, which ended with paparazzi taking snaps of Carter.

"I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening," she said. "I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling."

The day after, headlines said how she was "out on the town, partying with a mystery man just two weeks after her breakup."

"I was just so mortified," Carter added. "The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me."

Carter admitted that she "had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be. I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don't care."

She also shared that during her past relationships, she often lets her partner call the shots.

"I have always taken a back seat a little bit and sort of trusted the person I'm with to run the show, especially publicly because it's never really been something that I wanted," Carter confessed. "I never really wanted to put myself out there that way."

But she ended the chat saying the experience was a 'wake-up call" for her to get her "s--t together" and take control of her narrative.

Last August, Carter called it quits with Brody Jenner after five years together. Shortly after, she made headlines when she was snapped kissing Cyrus on an Italian getaway. Cyrus was fresh off the heels of her split with Liam Hemsworth after dating on and off for a decade, and less than a year after getting married. Carter and Cyrus broke it off that September.

Cyrus is currently dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.

