COVID-19 Denier Dies of Coronavirus After Calling Stay-At-Home Orders 'Bulls---t'
McDaniel, who called Ohio's lockdown "bullshit," tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

A 60-year-old Ohio man, who called the coronavirus pandemic a "political ploy," has died of COVID-19.

John W. McDaniel passed away last Wednesday in Columbus -- just one month after he shared multiple Facebook posts dismissing the state's stay-at-home orders. McDaniel, who called Ohio's lockdown "bullshit," tested positive for COVID-19 in late March.

"Does anybody have the guts to say this COVID19 is a political ploy? Asking for a friend. Prove me wrong," he wrote in a post on March 13, according to The Sun.

On March 15, McDaniel called out Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, claiming he didn't have the right to close down bars and restaurants.

"I say bullshit! He doesn't have that authority," McDaniel reportedly stated. "If you are paranoid about getting sick just don't go out. It shouldn't keep those of us from living our lives. The madness has to stop."

His social media account appears to have been taken down since then.

Though it's unclear whether McDaniel had any underlying health conditions which could have complicated his battle with COVID-19, his obituary notes that McDaniel had cancer in the 80s.

McDaniel, who was the president of his company's industrial manufacturing company, is survived by his wife and two adult sons.

"You could not have known a more loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend," the obit read. "Simply put, Johnny McDaniel loved life and loved everyone he knew with his whole heart."

Despite McDaniel's anti-lockdown posts, his family asked for "everyone to continue practicing social distancing to keep each other safe."

McDaniel was the first person in Marion County to pass away due to COVID-19, the Marion Star reported.

As of April 21, Ohio has reported a total of 13,725 cases of coronavirus and 557 deaths, according to The New York Times. Marion County has the highest number of cases with 2,132 people infected.

