Rob Kardashian gave his sister Kourtney a meaningful collection of gifts that once belonged to their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

For Kourtney's 41st birthday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star gifted his older sister their dad's old record collection. The Poosh founder revealed the heartfelt gift in a since-expired Instagram Story, calling it her "favorite birthday present."

Kourtney posted a photo of the pile of records, which featured vinyls from timeless artists including Neil Young, Luther Vandross, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, the late Bill Withers and more.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney wrote alongside the pic.

On Saturday, the mother of three and Disney superfan shared a pic of a stunning Minnie Mouse balloon display she had received from her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"The things that make me happy," Kourtney said of the sweet gift.

Meanwhile, Khloe and her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as some of their family and friends made sure to celebrate Kourtney's birthday despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group surprised Kourtney on Saturday morning by pulling up in front of her house in decorated cars for a social distancing parade in honor of the birthday girl.

The sisters all shared videos from the celebration, which also included Kim's daughter North West holding up a birthday sign for her aunt as she stood on top of a car.

"Car parade for @kourtneykardash birthday. This was amazing, everybody loves celebrating [you]," Khloe, who blasted Rihanna's "Birthday Cake" and Blackpink's "Birthday Bitch" from her car upon arrival, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Kourtney had a fun birthday. She was just grateful to wake up with her kids around. She is always the happiest with her kids," a source told People about the celebration. "She received multiple flower deliveries and felt very treated. Her family and friends also celebrated her with a drive-by parade."

"About 20 cars lined the street outside Kourtney’s house. Everyone that she loves showed up. The cars were decorated with balloons and 'Happy Birthday,'" another insider added. "It was a surprise for Kourtney and she loved it."

