News By TooFab Staff |
TV Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband Naked in Shower
Facebook/Twitter

"KCRA — where the nudes comes first."

KCRA viewers got an eyeful this week when one of its reporters accidentally filmed her husband naked while delivering a report.

Melinda Meza was broadcasting a segment about hair-styling while under coronavirus quarantine, and made the ill-fated decision to record in a mirror-filled bathroom.

Waiting for her to finish patiently -- and nakedly -- in the shower was Mike de Lambert, just out of shot... or so he thought.

Kelly Ripa Reveals Gray Roots After Cutting Her Hair With Kitchen Scissors in Isolation

View Story

An unfortunate combination of angles meant a reflection on the back of a door could be seen in the mirror behind Meza -- and so too could her fully-buff hubby.

"So people won't have to do 'this' much longer," Meza says, clipping her fringe as she signed off "In Stockton, Melinda Meza, KCRA 3 News", completely oblivious that her husband's manscape was also fully on display in the background.

"Oh she is brave!" the KCRA anchor exclaimed when the camera cut back to her, likely referring to Meza cutting her own bangs at the end of the segment, in a hilariously appropriate segue.

Josh Brolin Admits He Was 'Irresponsible' Visiting Dad and Barbra Streisand During Lockdown

View Story

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted the shower scene slip-up, and the couple of 16 years became immediate internet celebrities.

Some questioned why a reporter would film while her husband was showering; others questioned why a husband would shower while his wife is filming; a few hoped that it indeed was (or wasn't) her husband; but most just shared and enjoyed a laugh.

As for Melinda herself, she has yet to address showergate... although she hasn't shared the segment on her social media as she normally does.

View Photos Getty/Instagram How Celebrities Are Passing the Time In Self-Isolation

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

#Coronavirus
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In News

Dylan McDermott Shares Proud Dad Moment with Look-Alike Daughter
Hollywood Mini-Me

Dylan McDermott Shares Proud Dad Moment with Look-Alike Daughter
TV Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband Naked in Shower

TV Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband Naked in Shower
Rob Kardashian Gives Kourtney a Priceless Gift from Their Late Father Robert On…

Rob Kardashian Gives Kourtney a Priceless Gift from Their Late Father Robert On…
Quarantine Violators Sent to 'Haunted House' in Indonesia for Punishment

Quarantine Violators Sent to 'Haunted House' in Indonesia for Punishment
Kyle Richards Responds to RHOBH Costar Garcelle Beauvais' Shady WWHL Appearance

Kyle Richards Responds to RHOBH Costar Garcelle Beauvais' Shady WWHL Appearance
Dillon Passage Reacts to Rumors About Joe Exotic Having a Son and Bestiality

Dillon Passage Reacts to Rumors About Joe Exotic Having a Son and Bestiality