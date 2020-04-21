Chris Cuomo is officially back with his family after quarantining alone for three weeks.

The CNN host was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last month and moved his life -- and popular news show -- to the basement to keep his family safe from the coronavirus.

But on his Instagram Story from Monday, he announced he had been cleared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to rejoin the Cuomo clan.

"Alright, here it is -- the official re-entry from the basement," he said, while walking upstairs to greet his wife and children. "This is what I've been dreaming of, literally, for weeks."

He also revealed his wife, Christine, had been cleared by the CDC as well, a week after he announced she tested positive for coronavirus.

"She doesn't have a fever, she doesn't have the symptoms anymore, she's 7 days from quarantine," Cuomo said in the video as he waved to his children. "We're still a little scared so I'll just give you one of these," he explained.

"This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things," he continued. "Thank you for being so nice to me, thank you for taking care of everything you had to, thank you for taking care of me, and Bella, thank you for stepping up and now adding family videographer to your resume," he said referencing his oldest daughter filming the reunion.

Last week, he praised his kids -- Bella, 17, Mario, 14 and Carolina, 11 -- for helping around the house while the parents where quarantined.

"My wife and I have to be separated for another two weeks, which means our house is dependent on a 17-year-old, my daughter Bella, who's stepping up," Cuomo said. "But you may hear them because this is now 'Lord of the Flies' in my house. The kids are in control."

On March 31, Cuomo announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and began giving updates to viewers about his condition, symptoms and struggles while broadcasting "Cuomo Prime Time" from the bottom floor of his home.

"When the fever spikes you just want to curl up in a ball and stay there for the next six, seven hours and you can't. You've got to bundle up your clothes, you've got to start drowning yourself in fluid," Cuomo said two weeks ago, after admitting he lost 13 pounds in 3 days at one point.

Now he's ready to re-enter some sense of normalcy in his household.

"So anyway, I'm back, let's get after it," he ended his post on Monday.

